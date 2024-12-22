https://sputnikglobe.com/20241222/china-imposes-retaliatory-sanctions-against-2-canadian-companies-1121237236.html

China Imposes Retaliatory Sanctions Against 2 Canadian Companies

China Imposes Retaliatory Sanctions Against 2 Canadian Companies

Sputnik International

China has imposed sanctions against two Canadian organizations and 20 individuals in response to Canada’s recent sanctions on Chinese officials over alleged human rights violations in Tibet and Xinjiang, as announced by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

2024-12-22T13:06+0000

2024-12-22T13:06+0000

2024-12-22T13:06+0000

economy

china

canada

tibet

chinese foreign ministry

sanctions

new sanctions

western sanctions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083569165_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7cb4a855ae2ba34d5ef125663a1f5c90.jpg

China has sanctioned Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project and Canada-Tibet Committee, as well as 20 employees of these companies, the ministry announced on Saturday. The sanctions include freeze of the movable, immovable and other properties belonging to the aforementioned companies. The employees who were added onto the sanctions list are denied Chinese visas and not allowed to enter China, as well as Hong Kong and Macao. Along with that, organizations and individuals in China are prohibited from conducting any transactions and cooperation with the sanctioned organizations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240609/trade-war-with-china-us-forcing-eu-to-shoot-itself-in-the-foot-again-1118884766.html

china

canada

tibet

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sanctions against china, canada introduces sanctions against china, china imposes retaliatory sanctions