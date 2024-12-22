International
China Imposes Retaliatory Sanctions Against 2 Canadian Companies
Sputnik International
China has imposed sanctions against two Canadian organizations and 20 individuals in response to Canada’s recent sanctions on Chinese officials over alleged human rights violations in Tibet and Xinjiang, as announced by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
China has sanctioned Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project and Canada-Tibet Committee, as well as 20 employees of these companies, the ministry announced on Saturday. The sanctions include freeze of the movable, immovable and other properties belonging to the aforementioned companies. The employees who were added onto the sanctions list are denied Chinese visas and not allowed to enter China, as well as Hong Kong and Macao. Along with that, organizations and individuals in China are prohibited from conducting any transactions and cooperation with the sanctioned organizations.
13:06 GMT 22.12.2024
In this Nov. 12, 2018, file photo, flags of Canada and China are placed for the first China-Canada economic and financial strategy dialogue in Beijing, China.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China has imposed sanctions against two Canadian organizations and 20 individuals in response to Canada’s recent sanctions on Chinese officials over alleged human rights violations in Tibet and Xinjiang, as announced by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
China has sanctioned Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project and Canada-Tibet Committee, as well as 20 employees of these companies, the ministry announced on Saturday.
The sanctions include freeze of the movable, immovable and other properties belonging to the aforementioned companies. The employees who were added onto the sanctions list are denied Chinese visas and not allowed to enter China, as well as Hong Kong and Macao.
Models pose near the latest offering from Chinese automaker BYD during the Auto Shanghai 2023 show in Shanghai, Wednesday, April 19, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2024
World
Trade War With China: US Forcing EU to Shoot Itself in the Foot, Again
9 June, 15:00 GMT
Along with that, organizations and individuals in China are prohibited from conducting any transactions and cooperation with the sanctioned organizations.

On December 10, the Canadian Foreign Ministry introduced sanctions targeting eight Chinese former or current senior officials allegedly involved in grave human rights violations in Xinjiang and Tibet.

