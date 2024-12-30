https://sputnikglobe.com/20241230/israel-declares-no-intent-to-attack-yemen-but-promises-retaliation-against-houthi-strikes-1121309251.html

Israel Declares No Intent to Attack Yemen, But Promises Retaliation Against Houthi Strikes

Israel has no conflict with Yemen or any intention to attack it but will retaliate against attacks launched from Houthi-controlled areas, Danny Danon, Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations said on Monday.

“We have no conflict with Yemen… So we have no intention to attack Yemen, but we will retaliate,” Danon told journalists. Direct conflict between Israel and the Houthis has intensified this month. After a series of rocket and drone attacks launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, Israel conducted strikes on the Yemeni capital of Sanaa and the Hudaydah province on December 19, which resulted in civilian casualties. On December 26, in response to additional attacks by the Houthis Israel launched a strike on the Sanaa International Airport. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was inside the airport at the time. He was unharmed but one crew member of the UN delegation got injured.

