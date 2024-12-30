International
Musk Calls Ukraine’s Zelensky ‘All-Time Champ’ for Greatest ‘Heist’ in US
Musk Calls Ukraine’s Zelensky ‘All-Time Champ’ for Greatest ‘Heist’ in US
US billionaire Elon Musk on Monday called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy an "all-time" champion for the US "greatest heist," commenting on US President Joe Biden’s decision to allocate another $2.5 billion to Ukraine.
"All-time champ," Musk said on X in response to another user’s comment saying that the Ukrainian leader "has genuinely pulled off one of the greatest money heists of all time." Earlier in the day, Biden announced another package of aid to Ukraine worth nearly $2.5 billion. US President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to end the Ukraine conflict through talks. He has repeatedly said he could resolve it in just one day and criticized the US approach to the conflict. Russia has repeatedly said that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the conflict settlement process and make NATO countries a party to the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for Russia.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US billionaire Elon Musk on Monday called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky an "all-time" champion for the US "greatest heist," commenting on US President Joe Biden’s decision to allocate another $2.5 billion to Ukraine.
"All-time champ," Musk said on X in response to another user’s comment saying that the Ukrainian leader "has genuinely pulled off one of the greatest money heists of all time."
Earlier in the day, Biden announced another package of aid to Ukraine worth nearly $2.5 billion.
US President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to end the Ukraine conflict through talks. He has repeatedly said he could resolve it in just one day and criticized the US approach to the conflict.
This April 19, 2019 file photo shows a sign for the Department of Defense at the Pentagon in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2024
World
Total US Military Aid to Ukraine Under Biden Tops $62Bln - Pentagon
3 December, 05:16 GMT
Russia has repeatedly said that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the conflict settlement process and make NATO countries a party to the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for Russia.
