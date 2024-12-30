https://sputnikglobe.com/20241230/russian-forces-liberate-novoolenovka-in-donetsk-region-1121306391.html

Russian Forces Liberate Novoolenovka in Donetsk Region

Russian Forces Liberate Novoolenovka in Donetsk Region

Sputnik International

Russian forces from the Tsentr Battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Novoolenovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), according to a statement by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

2024-12-30T11:44+0000

2024-12-30T11:44+0000

2024-12-30T12:03+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

donetsk region

russian ministry of defense

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1e/1121306508_0:154:3094:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_55c755cf4e5a8f9d6b6b6faf52858557.jpg

"The determined actions of units from the Tsentr Battlegroup have resulted in the liberation of the settlement of Novoolenovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry announced.Additionally, over the past 24 hours, units from the Tsentr Battlegroup reportedly repelled 11 counterattacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, inflicting significant losses. According to the statement, the Ukrainian side suffered up to 420 casualties, lost two tanks, including a German-made Leopard, as well as other equipment.The Ministry of Defense noted that Russian forces targeted personnel and equipment belonging to three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade, two assault battalions, a marine brigade, and a National Police assault brigade. The engagements occurred near the settlements of Dzerzhinsk, Vozdvizhenka, Dachenskoye, and Peschanoye in the DPR.In addition to personnel losses, Ukrainian forces reportedly lost two infantry fighting vehicles, one armored personnel carrier, a British-made Snatch armored vehicle, five pickup trucks, a 155mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery unit, two 152mm D-20 guns, a 122mm Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, three 122mm D-30 howitzers, and an electronic warfare station, as outlined in the ministry's statement.Other DevelopmentsForces of Russia’s Sever Battlegroup targeted two Ukrainian brigades near Kazachya Lopan, Velikiye Prokhody, and Liptsy in the Kharkov region, resulting in up to 65 Ukrainian casualties, along with the destruction of one armored vehicle, one truck, a 152mm D-20 gun, two 122mm D-30 howitzers, and an electronic warfare station.The Yug Battlegroup advanced to more favorable positions, inflicting over 295 casualties on Ukrainian forces, destroying one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, an M113 APC, a Kozak armored vehicle, two pickups, two electronic warfare stations, and two field ammunition depots.The Vostok Battlegroup pushed deeper into Ukrainian defenses, targeting three mechanized brigades and one territorial defense brigade, inflicting over 175 casualties. Ukrainian losses included a Paladin self-propelled artillery unit, an M119 howitzer, a 152mm D-20 gun, three vehicles, an electronic warfare station, and a field ammunition depot.The Zapad Battlegroup improved its frontline positions and targeted six Ukrainian brigades, including mechanized, assault, territorial defense, and national guard units, inflicting over 530 casualties. Ukrainian losses included one tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, four APCs (three of which were M113s), eight vehicles, a Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled gun, a Hyacinth-B 152mm gun, a 122mm Gvozdika howitzer, three 122mm D-30 howitzers, and an M119 howitzer.The Dnepr Battlegroup struck Ukrainian forces from three territorial defense brigades near Antonovka, Mikhailovka, and Yantarnoye in Kherson region, resulting in up to 75 casualties. Ukrainian losses included one armored vehicle, four cars, and two field ammunition depots.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/russian-forces-target-ukrainian-airfields-and-drone-depots-liberate-storozhevoye-in-donetsk-region-1121243462.html

russia

donetsk region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special military operation, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, donetsk region, novolinovka