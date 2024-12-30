https://sputnikglobe.com/20241230/slovakia-urges-eu-to-pay-attention-to-ukraines-decision-to-stop-gas-transit-from-russia-1121303330.html
Slovakia Urges EU to Pay Attention to Ukraine's Decision to Stop Gas Transit From Russia
In an open letter, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico asked the leadership of the European Union to pay attention to Ukraine's decision to stop gas transit from Russia, calling this situation unprecedented.
"I am convinced that it is in the interests of all citizens of the European Union that European efforts to support Ukraine are rational, and not in the form of self-destructive and extremely harmful gestures for the European Union. In this regard, I would like to ask you, not only on behalf of Slovakia, but first and foremost on behalf of the entire European Union, to pay due attention to this unprecedented situation and attach urgent importance to it," Fico said in an open letter addressed to the heads of the European Commission and the European Council. The European Union's ignoring of Volodymyr Zelensky's decision to stop gas transit through Ukrainian territory will lead to tensions and retaliatory measures, Fico warned.
Slovakia Urges EU to Pay Attention to Ukraine's Decision to Stop Gas Transit From Russia
BRATISLAVA (Sputnik) - In an open letter, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico asked the leadership of the European Union to pay attention to Ukraine's decision to stop gas transit from Russia, calling this situation unprecedented.
"I am convinced that it is in the interests of all citizens of the European Union that European efforts to support Ukraine are rational, and not in the form of self-destructive and extremely harmful gestures for the European Union. In this regard, I would like to ask you, not only on behalf of Slovakia, but first and foremost on behalf of the entire European Union, to pay due attention to this unprecedented situation
and attach urgent importance to it," Fico said in an open letter addressed to the heads of the European Commission and the European Council.
Fico recalled that Volodymyr Zelensky "unilaterally, without any open consultation with the bodies of the European Union or the Member States concerned, announced that after January 1, 2025, Ukraine will not ensure any transit of gas through its territory to Slovakia and other recipients in Western Europe."
The European Union's ignoring of Volodymyr Zelensky's decision to stop gas transit through Ukrainian territory will lead to tensions and retaliatory measures, Fico warned
