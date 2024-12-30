https://sputnikglobe.com/20241230/turkiye-rejects-reports-of-contact-with-israel-calls-claims-unfounded-1121308694.html

The relations between Turkiye and Israel are completely severed, Ankara is not taking any steps to mend them, the Turkish Center for Combating Disinformation of the Communications Department said on Monday.

A number of Israeli media claimed that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan contacted the Israeli administration in a bid to restore relations. The center said that calling Israeli officials is out of the question for the Turkish leader and called such news "unfounded claims." The center urged the public not to believe such allegations. In November, Erdogan announced that his country had severed diplomatic relations with Israel and was not intending to take any measures to restore them in the future amid Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip.

