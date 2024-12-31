https://sputnikglobe.com/20241231/flash-in-the-night-who-will-see-the-northern-lights-on-new-years-eve-1121317946.html

Flash in the Night: Who Will See the Northern Lights on New Year’s Eve?

Northern lights are the glow of the upper atmosphere that occurs as a result of their interaction with charged particles of the solar wind.

Due to solar flashes, the Northern Lights are expected to light up the areas where this natural phenomenon is not normally spotted, including parts of Russia, a raft of US states and northern Europe. Let’s find out where exactly these mesmerizing ribbons of light will appear just in time for the New Year.RussiaThere’s a chance for stargazers to enjoy the Northern Lights, also known as the aurora borealis, on the Crimean Peninsula on New Year’s Eve, astronomers say. Forecasters have meanwhile warned that cloudy weather will most likely prevent citizens of Moscow and the Moscow region from tracking the lights.On the whole, the lights are not uncommon in a whole array of areas in northern Russia, such as Murmansk and Arkhangelsk regions, the Republic of Karelia, the Republic of Komi, Yakutia (the Republic of Sakha), as well as the Chukotka and Nenets Autonomous RegionsEuropeThe aurora borealis is expected to be visible across Scotland, Northern England and Northern Ireland "in the early part of the night," the Met Office said in a statement.Apart from the UK, the New Year's Eve’s Northern Lights may also be spotted in Iceland, Norway, Finland, Sweden and Greenland.USThe "bright and active" Northern Lights will likely be visible in at least 17 US states on December 31, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts.These include Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.What is the Aurora Borealis The lights, which range in color from green to pink and scarlet, typically occur when the Sun emits huge clouds of particles called "coronal mass ejections," which hit the Earth's magnetic field and lead to a geomagnetic storm. If the storm is strong, the Northern Lights become visible.

