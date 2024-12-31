https://sputnikglobe.com/20241231/fuel-prices-in-europe-surge-amid-looming-end-to-russian-gas-transit-through-ukraine-1121323180.html

Fuel Prices in Europe Surge Amid Looming End to Russian Gas Transit Through Ukraine

Fuel Prices in Europe Surge Amid Looming End to Russian Gas Transit Through Ukraine

Sputnik International

Gas prices in Europe have shot up to $536 per 1,000 cubic meters during ICE trading, the highest since November 27, 2023, amid expectations of halted Russian gas transit through Ukraine starting January 1. Prices rose by over 4% since the day's start.

2024-12-31T16:41+0000

2024-12-31T16:41+0000

2024-12-31T16:42+0000

economy

europe

vladimir putin

ukraine

russia

gas

gas prices

gas pipeline

gas transit

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/08/1119678500_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f8dafba4d3707bb15ad65600c7a1f78f.jpg

February futures at the Dutch TTF hub exceeded $536 per 1,000 cubic meters (€50 per MWh). The current transit agreement, allowing the transport of 40 billion cubic meters annually through Ukraine, expires on January 1. Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that no new agreement would be signed before the New Year, and Kiev announced plans to halt Russian gas transit at 8:00 a.m. Moscow time on January 1.Ukraine stated, however, that it is open to resuming transit upon the European Commission's request, provided it is non-Russian gas. Putin suggested contracts with third-party suppliers, including Turkish, Hungarian, Slovak, or Azerbaijani companies.Meanwhile, gas transit bids from Russia through Ukraine for January 1 have dropped to zero, according to data from the Ukrainian Gas Transmission System Operator. Supplies will end at 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (05:00 GMT) on January 1, according to a contractual document on gas transit. Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly stated they do not plan to extend the transit agreement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241229/major-winners-and-losers-of-halting-russian-gas-transit-through-ukraine-1121300467.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

europe, gas prices, gas futures, russian gas, russian gas transit, russian gas transit through ukraine