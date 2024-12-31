International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241231/fuel-prices-in-europe-surge-amid-looming-end-to-russian-gas-transit-through-ukraine-1121323180.html
Fuel Prices in Europe Surge Amid Looming End to Russian Gas Transit Through Ukraine
Fuel Prices in Europe Surge Amid Looming End to Russian Gas Transit Through Ukraine
Sputnik International
Gas prices in Europe have shot up to $536 per 1,000 cubic meters during ICE trading, the highest since November 27, 2023, amid expectations of halted Russian gas transit through Ukraine starting January 1. Prices rose by over 4% since the day's start.
2024-12-31T16:41+0000
2024-12-31T16:42+0000
economy
europe
vladimir putin
ukraine
russia
gas
gas prices
gas pipeline
gas transit
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/08/1119678500_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f8dafba4d3707bb15ad65600c7a1f78f.jpg
February futures at the Dutch TTF hub exceeded $536 per 1,000 cubic meters (€50 per MWh). The current transit agreement, allowing the transport of 40 billion cubic meters annually through Ukraine, expires on January 1. Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that no new agreement would be signed before the New Year, and Kiev announced plans to halt Russian gas transit at 8:00 a.m. Moscow time on January 1.Ukraine stated, however, that it is open to resuming transit upon the European Commission's request, provided it is non-Russian gas. Putin suggested contracts with third-party suppliers, including Turkish, Hungarian, Slovak, or Azerbaijani companies.Meanwhile, gas transit bids from Russia through Ukraine for January 1 have dropped to zero, according to data from the Ukrainian Gas Transmission System Operator. Supplies will end at 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (05:00 GMT) on January 1, according to a contractual document on gas transit. Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly stated they do not plan to extend the transit agreement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241229/major-winners-and-losers-of-halting-russian-gas-transit-through-ukraine-1121300467.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/08/1119678500_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cd4a269943feb4756faf156021b1ef47.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, gas prices, gas futures, russian gas, russian gas transit, russian gas transit through ukraine
europe, gas prices, gas futures, russian gas, russian gas transit, russian gas transit through ukraine

Fuel Prices in Europe Surge Amid Looming End to Russian Gas Transit Through Ukraine

16:41 GMT 31.12.2024 (Updated: 16:42 GMT 31.12.2024)
© Sputnik / Grigoriy Vasilenko / Go to the mediabankA pipe at the Sudzha gas-measuring station in the Kursk Region.
A pipe at the Sudzha gas-measuring station in the Kursk Region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2024
© Sputnik / Grigoriy Vasilenko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Gas prices in Europe have shot up to $536 per 1,000 cubic meters during ICE trading, the highest since November 27, 2023, amid expectations of halted Russian gas transit through Ukraine starting January 1. Prices rose by over 4% since the day's start.
February futures at the Dutch TTF hub exceeded $536 per 1,000 cubic meters (€50 per MWh). The current transit agreement, allowing the transport of 40 billion cubic meters annually through Ukraine, expires on January 1.
Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that no new agreement would be signed before the New Year, and Kiev announced plans to halt Russian gas transit at 8:00 a.m. Moscow time on January 1.
A booster gas pipeline pumping station at an oil and gas field. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2024
World
Major Winners and Losers of Halting Russian Gas Transit Through Ukraine
29 December, 16:58 GMT
Ukraine stated, however, that it is open to resuming transit upon the European Commission's request, provided it is non-Russian gas. Putin suggested contracts with third-party suppliers, including Turkish, Hungarian, Slovak, or Azerbaijani companies.
Meanwhile, gas transit bids from Russia through Ukraine for January 1 have dropped to zero, according to data from the Ukrainian Gas Transmission System Operator.
Supplies will end at 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (05:00 GMT) on January 1, according to a contractual document on gas transit. Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly stated they do not plan to extend the transit agreement.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала