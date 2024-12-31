https://sputnikglobe.com/20241231/oil-depot-in-russias-smolensk-region-on-fire-after-ukraines-drone-attack---governor-1121313732.html

Oil Depot in Russia’s Smolensk Region on Fire After Ukraine's Drone Attack - Governor

Oil Depot in Russia’s Smolensk Region on Fire After Ukraine's Drone Attack - Governor

Sputnik International

The Russian air defense repelled Ukraine’s drone attack on the Smolensk Region, Governor Vasily Anokhin said on Tuesday, adding that after the fall of the drone debris, a fuel spill and a fire occurred on the territory of an oil depot.

2024-12-31T05:52+0000

2024-12-31T05:52+0000

2024-12-31T05:52+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

ukrainian crisis

russian defense ministry

smolensk

russia

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/07/1093647431_0:0:841:473_1920x0_80_0_0_565b0ceff30fe0ee2000a6dacaae207e.png

"Dear residents of Smolensk! Today, in the Yartsevo district, the air defense of the Russian Defense Ministry suppressed an attack by Ukrainian drones. According to preliminary information, the debris of one of the drones fell on the territory of an oil depot. As a result, a fuel spill occurred and the fuel and lubricants began to burn," Anokhin said on Telegram. Anokhin added there is no threat to residential buildings.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241228/russia-overwhelms-ukraine-and-nato-technology-in-special-op-1121245570.html

smolensk

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine drone terrorism, ukraine drone wars, ukraine drone attack on russia, ukraine attacks civilllian infrastructure