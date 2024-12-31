International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Oil Depot in Russia’s Smolensk Region on Fire After Ukraine's Drone Attack - Governor
Oil Depot in Russia's Smolensk Region on Fire After Ukraine's Drone Attack - Governor
The Russian air defense repelled Ukraine’s drone attack on the Smolensk Region, Governor Vasily Anokhin said on Tuesday, adding that after the fall of the drone debris, a fuel spill and a fire occurred on the territory of an oil depot.
"Dear residents of Smolensk! Today, in the Yartsevo district, the air defense of the Russian Defense Ministry suppressed an attack by Ukrainian drones. According to preliminary information, the debris of one of the drones fell on the territory of an oil depot. As a result, a fuel spill occurred and the fuel and lubricants began to burn," Anokhin said on Telegram. Anokhin added there is no threat to residential buildings.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
05:52 GMT 31.12.2024

05:52 GMT 31.12.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian air defense repelled Ukraine’s drone attack on the Smolensk Region, Governor Vasily Anokhin said on Tuesday, adding that after the fall of the drone debris, a fuel spill and a fire occurred on the territory of an oil depot.
"Dear residents of Smolensk! Today, in the Yartsevo district, the air defense of the Russian Defense Ministry suppressed an attack by Ukrainian drones. According to preliminary information, the debris of one of the drones fell on the territory of an oil depot. As a result, a fuel spill occurred and the fuel and lubricants began to burn," Anokhin said on Telegram.
Anokhin added there is no threat to residential buildings.
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
