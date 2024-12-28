'Russia Overwhelms Ukraine and NATO' Technology in Special Op
12:00 GMT 28.12.2024 (Updated: 12:02 GMT 28.12.2024)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankThe 2S7M "Malka" crew of the Tsentr Group of Forces in the Krasnoarmeysk region
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov/
Subscribe
The special military operation in 2024 has shown significant advancements by Russia in both technology and logistics, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, a former Pentagon analyst, tells Sputnik.
"Technology-wise and logistics-wise, Russia overwhelms Ukraine and what NATO has provided to Ukraine," Kwiatkowski says.
What Contributed to Russia’s Progress?
1.Superior equipment: The Russian military possesses advanced targeting and reconnaissance systems. A notable highlight was the late-year demonstration of the “impressive” Oreshnik missile, which Kwiatkowski describes as unmatched by Western capabilities.
2.Effective logistics: Russia maintained simple yet efficient logistics, ensuring a steady supply of essential “consumables,” such as ammunition and drones, to its troops.
3.Increased production despite sanctions: Russia has successfully ramped up the development and production of military equipment despite sanctions.
(2/12)— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) December 28, 2024
“Technology-wise and logistics-wise, Russia overwhelms Ukraine and what NATO has provided to Ukraine,” she says.
🤔What contributed to Russia’s progress, according to the former Pentagon analyst? pic.twitter.com/yRqrGJQVWQ
How Did NATO Set Ukraine Up for Failure?
A disparate collection of weapons provided by NATO led to logistical challenges and poor performance.
Ill-advised strikes deep inside Russia triggered retaliatory attacks, severely damaging Ukraine's electrical infrastructure.
A series of provocations failed to trigger Russia into overreacting but backfired through Moscow's precise responses.
Key Russian Gains:
Advancement rate: Russian forces are advancing at a rate of approximately 30 sq km per day.
Air defense successes: Russian air defenses intercepted 86 Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles, 215 ATACMS, 1,629 HIMARS projectiles, and over 27,000 drones.
Territorial gains: The Russian Armed Forces have liberated 4,500 sq km of territory previously occupied by the Ukrainian military, including over 190 settlements and key strategic towns like Avdeyevka and Ugledar.
Territory control: Kiev currently controls less than 1% of the Lugansk People's Republic and 25-30% of the Donetsk People's Republic, Zaporozhye, and Kherson regions.
Destroyed equipment: Over 58,000 units of Ukrainian military equipment have been destroyed, including 18,000 foreign weapons.
Ukrainian losses: In 2024, the Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered over 560,000 casualties (killed and wounded), with over 40,000 troops lost near Kursk alone.
23 December, 15:21 GMT