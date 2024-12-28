International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241228/russia-overwhelms-ukraine-and-nato-technology-in-special-op-1121245570.html
'Russia Overwhelms Ukraine and NATO' Technology in Special Op
'Russia Overwhelms Ukraine and NATO' Technology in Special Op
Sputnik International
The special military operation in 2024 has shown significant advancements by Russia in both technology and logistics, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, a former Pentagon analyst, tells Sputnik.
2024-12-28T12:00+0000
2024-12-28T12:02+0000
analysis
military & intelligence
karen kwiatkowski
russia
ukraine
moscow
nato
pentagon
army tactical missile system (atacms)
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/17/1121246284_0:160:3074:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_dabde2f2aba28b2d0259bfe5bd3d74f2.jpg
"Technology-wise and logistics-wise, Russia overwhelms Ukraine and what NATO has provided to Ukraine," Kwiatkowski says. What Contributed to Russia’s Progress? How Did NATO Set Ukraine Up for Failure? Key Russian Gains:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/paying-premium-for-simplicity-us-spends-1058-billion-on-low-tech-155mm-shells-for-ukraine-1121242427.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/peace-in-sight-ukraine-war-rhetoric-changes-amid-trumps-pledge-to-end-conflict-1121245403.html
russia
ukraine
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/17/1121246284_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_372e353805aa446e316835a34fcf43ca.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian special military operation, russia overwhelms ukraine and nato, key russia's gains inukraine in 2024, russia increasing defense production, ukraine losses in 2024, what are ukraine manpower losses in 2024, what are ukraine military equipment losses in 2024
russian special military operation, russia overwhelms ukraine and nato, key russia's gains inukraine in 2024, russia increasing defense production, ukraine losses in 2024, what are ukraine manpower losses in 2024, what are ukraine military equipment losses in 2024

'Russia Overwhelms Ukraine and NATO' Technology in Special Op

12:00 GMT 28.12.2024 (Updated: 12:02 GMT 28.12.2024)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankThe 2S7M "Malka" crew of the Tsentr Group of Forces in the Krasnoarmeysk region
The 2S7M Malka crew of the Tsentr Group of Forces in the Krasnoarmeysk region - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
The special military operation in 2024 has shown significant advancements by Russia in both technology and logistics, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, a former Pentagon analyst, tells Sputnik.
"Technology-wise and logistics-wise, Russia overwhelms Ukraine and what NATO has provided to Ukraine," Kwiatkowski says.

What Contributed to Russia’s Progress?

1.
Superior equipment: The Russian military possesses advanced targeting and reconnaissance systems. A notable highlight was the late-year demonstration of the “impressive” Oreshnik missile, which Kwiatkowski describes as unmatched by Western capabilities.
2.
Effective logistics: Russia maintained simple yet efficient logistics, ensuring a steady supply of essential “consumables,” such as ammunition and drones, to its troops.
3.
Increased production despite sanctions: Russia has successfully ramped up the development and production of military equipment despite sanctions.

How Did NATO Set Ukraine Up for Failure?

A disparate collection of weapons provided by NATO led to logistical challenges and poor performance.
Ill-advised strikes deep inside Russia triggered retaliatory attacks, severely damaging Ukraine's electrical infrastructure.
A series of provocations failed to trigger Russia into overreacting but backfired through Moscow's precise responses.
Украинский военный со снарядом 155 мм в Харьковской области. Архивное фото - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2024
Military
Paying Premium for Simplicity: US Spends $10.58 Billion on Low-Tech 155mm Shells for Ukraine
23 December, 10:14 GMT

Key Russian Gains:

Advancement rate: Russian forces are advancing at a rate of approximately 30 sq km per day.
Air defense successes: Russian air defenses intercepted 86 Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles, 215 ATACMS, 1,629 HIMARS projectiles, and over 27,000 drones.
Territorial gains: The Russian Armed Forces have liberated 4,500 sq km of territory previously occupied by the Ukrainian military, including over 190 settlements and key strategic towns like Avdeyevka and Ugledar.
Territory control: Kiev currently controls less than 1% of the Lugansk People's Republic and 25-30% of the Donetsk People's Republic, Zaporozhye, and Kherson regions.
Destroyed equipment: Over 58,000 units of Ukrainian military equipment have been destroyed, including 18,000 foreign weapons.
Ukrainian losses: In 2024, the Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered over 560,000 casualties (killed and wounded), with over 40,000 troops lost near Kursk alone.
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2024
World
Peace in Sight? Ukraine War Rhetoric Changes Amid Trump’s Pledge to End Conflict
23 December, 15:21 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала