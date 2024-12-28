https://sputnikglobe.com/20241228/russia-overwhelms-ukraine-and-nato-technology-in-special-op-1121245570.html

'Russia Overwhelms Ukraine and NATO' Technology in Special Op

'Russia Overwhelms Ukraine and NATO' Technology in Special Op

Sputnik International

The special military operation in 2024 has shown significant advancements by Russia in both technology and logistics, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, a former Pentagon analyst, tells Sputnik.

2024-12-28T12:00+0000

2024-12-28T12:00+0000

2024-12-28T12:02+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

karen kwiatkowski

russia

ukraine

moscow

nato

pentagon

army tactical missile system (atacms)

high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/17/1121246284_0:160:3074:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_dabde2f2aba28b2d0259bfe5bd3d74f2.jpg

"Technology-wise and logistics-wise, Russia overwhelms Ukraine and what NATO has provided to Ukraine," Kwiatkowski says. What Contributed to Russia’s Progress? How Did NATO Set Ukraine Up for Failure? Key Russian Gains:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/paying-premium-for-simplicity-us-spends-1058-billion-on-low-tech-155mm-shells-for-ukraine-1121242427.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/peace-in-sight-ukraine-war-rhetoric-changes-amid-trumps-pledge-to-end-conflict-1121245403.html

russia

ukraine

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

russian special military operation, russia overwhelms ukraine and nato, key russia's gains inukraine in 2024, russia increasing defense production, ukraine losses in 2024, what are ukraine manpower losses in 2024, what are ukraine military equipment losses in 2024