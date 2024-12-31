Russia Conducts High-Precision Strikes on Ukrainian Military Infrastructure
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev/
Subscribe
A military airfield, ammunition production facility and storage sites for combat drones were targeted, according to Moscow's Ministry of Defense.
“This morning, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a group strike using high-precision weapons and combat drones on the infrastructure of a military airfield,” the ministry reported.
Additionally, Russian forces targeted a Ukrainian defense industry facility producing powder charges for the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF).
“The goal of the strike was achieved. All designated targets were hit,” the ministry emphasized.
The ministry noted that in response to Kiev's attacks on civilian targets, Russian troops regularly strike personnel, equipment, and infrastructure, including energy facilities, defense industry sites, and military command and communication centers. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated that the Russian military does not target residential buildings or social institutions.
Russian aviation, combat drones, and artillery also struck a Ukrainian ammunition production facility and storage sites for combat drones.
“Operational-tactical aviation, combat drones, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces struck an ammunition production enterprise, drone storage facilities, and concentrations of UAF personnel and military equipment in 138 locations,” the ministry stated in its briefing.
Additionally, Russian air defenses intercepted two French-made Hammer guided bombs, seven US-made HIMARS rocket launcher shells, and 103 fixed-wing drones, 68 of which were outside the special operation zone.
Likewise, "the Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed eight unmanned boats,” the Ministry of Defense added.
Other Developments
Tsentr Battlegroup
Advanced into deeper UAF defenses and repelled 12 attacks.
UAF losses: 505 personnel, one Leopard tank, one BMP, two M113 APCs, five armored vehicles (including Kirpi and Snatch), five cars, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, and two 122mm D-30 howitzers.
Sever Battlegroup
Targeted two territorial defense brigades near Volchansk and Liptsy in the Kharkov region.
UAF losses: 35 personnel, one car, and one 122mm D-30 howitzer.
Yug Battlegroup
Secured advantageous positions and struck three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry, and an airmobile brigade near Chasov Yar, Dalneye, Kurakhovo, and Yantarnoye.
UAF losses: 290 personnel, two BMPs (including one Bradley), one Saxon APC, one Kozak vehicle, two pickups, and one M119 105mm howitzer.
Vostok Battlegroup
Improved tactical positions and hit UAF units in Bogatyr, Razliv, and Ravnopol, repelling two counterattacks.
UAF losses: 160 personnel, one tank, three cars, one Bogdana 155mm SPG, one 122mm D-30 howitzer, one 122mm Gvozdika SPG, and one electronic warfare station.
Zapad Battlegroup
Improved front lines and targeted six UAF brigades, including tank, mechanized, and territorial defense units, while repelling an assault.
UAF losses: 440 personnel, three M113 APCs, six pickups, one FH-70 155mm howitzer, one 122mm Gvozdika SPG, one M119 105mm howitzer, and two ammunition depots.
Dnepr Battlegroup
Struck two territorial defense brigades near Antonovka and Ponyatovka in the Kherson region.
UAF losses: 65 personnel, six vehicles, and two ammunition depots.