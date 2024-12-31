https://sputnikglobe.com/20241231/russia-conducts-high-precision-strikes-on-ukrainian-military-infrastructure-1121317473.html

Russia Conducts High-Precision Strikes on Ukrainian Military Infrastructure

A military airfield, ammunition production facility and storage sites for combat drones were targeted, according to Moscow's Ministry of Defense.

“This morning, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a group strike using high-precision weapons and combat drones on the infrastructure of a military airfield,” the ministry reported.Additionally, Russian forces targeted a Ukrainian defense industry facility producing powder charges for the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF).The ministry noted that in response to Kiev's attacks on civilian targets, Russian troops regularly strike personnel, equipment, and infrastructure, including energy facilities, defense industry sites, and military command and communication centers. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated that the Russian military does not target residential buildings or social institutions.Russian aviation, combat drones, and artillery also struck a Ukrainian ammunition production facility and storage sites for combat drones.Additionally, Russian air defenses intercepted two French-made Hammer guided bombs, seven US-made HIMARS rocket launcher shells, and 103 fixed-wing drones, 68 of which were outside the special operation zone.Likewise, "the Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed eight unmanned boats,” the Ministry of Defense added.Other DevelopmentsTsentr BattlegroupSever BattlegroupYug BattlegroupVostok BattlegroupZapad BattlegroupDnepr Battlegroup

