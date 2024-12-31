https://sputnikglobe.com/20241231/russian-air-defense-shot-down-68-ukrainian-drones-overnight---defense-ministry-1121313856.html

Russian Air Defense Shoots Down 68 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD

Russian air defense systems on duty shot down 68 Ukrainian drones last night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"During the past night, air defense systems on duty destroyed 68 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles," it said, adding that 25 of them were shot down over the territory of the Bryansk region, 17 over Crimea, and another 11 drones were destroyed over the territory of the Krasnodar region. In addition, 10 drones were shot down over the Smolensk region, two over the Tver region, and one over the Rostov, Kursk, and Kaluga regions each.Air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 19 fixed-wing drones in Bryansk Oblast, there were no casualties or damage, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Tuesday.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.

