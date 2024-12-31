https://sputnikglobe.com/20241231/russian-air-defense-shot-down-68-ukrainian-drones-overnight---defense-ministry-1121313856.html
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down 68 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down 68 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian air defense systems on duty shot down 68 Ukrainian drones last night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2024-12-31T06:02+0000
2024-12-31T06:02+0000
2024-12-31T06:19+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
russia
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0e/1121166739_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fe4a4d982819ad28ecf7ab17c2a866b4.jpg
"During the past night, air defense systems on duty destroyed 68 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles," it said, adding that 25 of them were shot down over the territory of the Bryansk region, 17 over Crimea, and another 11 drones were destroyed over the territory of the Krasnodar region. In addition, 10 drones were shot down over the Smolensk region, two over the Tver region, and one over the Rostov, Kursk, and Kaluga regions each.Air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 19 fixed-wing drones in Bryansk Oblast, there were no casualties or damage, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Tuesday.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241230/us-ramps-up-military-aid-to-ukraine-with-artillery-rounds-missiles-and-armored-vehicles-1121307017.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0e/1121166739_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ae4c8aa0aa7dfe42a9904dda92103f72.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine crisis, ukraine drone attacks on russia, ukraine drones infrastructure, ukraine targets civillians
ukraine crisis, ukraine drone attacks on russia, ukraine drones infrastructure, ukraine targets civillians
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down 68 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD
06:02 GMT 31.12.2024 (Updated: 06:19 GMT 31.12.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems on duty shot down 68 Ukrainian drones last night, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Tuesday.
"During the past night, air defense systems on duty destroyed 68 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles," it said, adding that 25 of them were shot down over the territory of the Bryansk region, 17 over Crimea, and another 11 drones were destroyed over the territory of the Krasnodar region.
In addition, 10 drones were shot down over the Smolensk region, two over the Tver region, and one over the Rostov, Kursk, and Kaluga regions each.
Air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 19 fixed-wing drones in Bryansk Oblast, there were no casualties or damage, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Tuesday.
"The enemy carried out another massive attack on the territory of our region. Air defense forces of the Russian Defense Ministry intercepted and destroyed 19 fixed-wing drones. Thanks to the professionalism of our valiant defenders, there were no casualties or damage, all attacks were repelled, all targets were destroyed," he said on Telegram.
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.