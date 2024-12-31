International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241231/south-korean-court-approves-arrest-warrant-for-president---reports-1121311216.html
South Korean Court Approves Arrest Warrant for President - Reports
South Korean Court Approves Arrest Warrant for President - Reports
Sputnik International
A South Korean court has approved an arrest warrant for the temporarily suspended president, Yoon Suk-yeol, over his failed attempt to impose martial law in the country, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.
2024-12-31T01:10+0000
2024-12-31T04:11+0000
asia
south korea
martial law
yoon suk yeol
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1f/1121311001_0:193:3071:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_c142b698e621a71e24c5675ab512bb08.jpg
An arrest warrant for a sitting president has been issued for the first time in South Korea's history, the report said. The court order gives the country’s Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials 48 hours to detain Yoon for questioning, the report added. Yoon declared martial law, claiming that the opposition was sympathizing with North Korea and plotting a "rebellion." The parliament defied the presidential declaration and voted to lift the martial law just hours later. Yoon obeyed and apologized to the nation. On December 14, South Korea's parliament voted to impeach Yoon over his controversial declaration of martial law. The Constitutional Court will make a final decision on the matter by June 11, 2025. Yoon will be suspended from office pending the ruling and will not be able to leave the country, while an interim president will be in charge until the final verdict is passed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/south-koreas-martial-law-turmoil-north-korea-will-watch-this-drama-play-out-1121086612.html
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1f/1121311001_204:0:2933:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_63e50478b4815edbb26a1700dde5e725.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
martial law, impeachment, korean president, south korea, south korean law, south korean president, impeachment inquiry, impeached president, impeach president, yoon suk-yeol, us aid, us-backed, american puppet, us puppet, puppet master, failed coup, coup from president
martial law, impeachment, korean president, south korea, south korean law, south korean president, impeachment inquiry, impeached president, impeach president, yoon suk-yeol, us aid, us-backed, american puppet, us puppet, puppet master, failed coup, coup from president

South Korean Court Approves Arrest Warrant for President - Reports

01:10 GMT 31.12.2024 (Updated: 04:11 GMT 31.12.2024)
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joonProtesters carry a caricature of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during a rally demanding his arrest in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024
Protesters carry a caricature of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during a rally demanding his arrest in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2024
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A South Korean court has approved an arrest warrant for the temporarily suspended president, Yoon Suk-yeol, over his failed attempt to impose martial law in the country, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.
An arrest warrant for a sitting president has been issued for the first time in South Korea's history, the report said.
The court order gives the country’s Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials 48 hours to detain Yoon for questioning, the report added.
Yoon declared martial law, claiming that the opposition was sympathizing with North Korea and plotting a "rebellion." The parliament defied the presidential declaration and voted to lift the martial law just hours later. Yoon obeyed and apologized to the nation. On December 14, South Korea's parliament voted to impeach Yoon over his controversial declaration of martial law. The Constitutional Court will make a final decision on the matter by June 11, 2025. Yoon will be suspended from office pending the ruling and will not be able to leave the country, while an interim president will be in charge until the final verdict is passed.
South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, bottom center, shout slogans during a rally against President Yoon Suk Yeol at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. The signs read Yoon Suk Yeol should resign. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2024
Analysis
South Korea’s Martial Law Turmoil: North Korea Will Watch ‘This Drama Play Out’
4 December, 09:50 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала