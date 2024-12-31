https://sputnikglobe.com/20241231/south-korean-court-approves-arrest-warrant-for-president---reports-1121311216.html

South Korean Court Approves Arrest Warrant for President - Reports

A South Korean court has approved an arrest warrant for the temporarily suspended president, Yoon Suk-yeol, over his failed attempt to impose martial law in the country, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.

An arrest warrant for a sitting president has been issued for the first time in South Korea's history, the report said. The court order gives the country’s Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials 48 hours to detain Yoon for questioning, the report added. Yoon declared martial law, claiming that the opposition was sympathizing with North Korea and plotting a "rebellion." The parliament defied the presidential declaration and voted to lift the martial law just hours later. Yoon obeyed and apologized to the nation. On December 14, South Korea's parliament voted to impeach Yoon over his controversial declaration of martial law. The Constitutional Court will make a final decision on the matter by June 11, 2025. Yoon will be suspended from office pending the ruling and will not be able to leave the country, while an interim president will be in charge until the final verdict is passed.

