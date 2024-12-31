International
South Korean Military Inspects Boeing 737-800 Based Aircraft After Jeju Plane Crash
South Korean Military Inspects Boeing 737-800 Based Aircraft After Jeju Plane Crash
The South Korean military is conducting safety inspections of Boeing 737-800-based aircraft following the crash of a Jeju Air plane on December 29, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday.
"Yesterday, the South Korean Defense Ministry ordered the implementation of special safety measures at all levels to prevent possible incidents related to Boing planes and other aerial vehicles. As part of this initiative, it was ordered to conduct independent inspections of all fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft used by the armed forces," Vice Chairman of South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff Lee Jong-sup told a briefing. The country's navy is expected to inspect all aircraft, including Boeing 737-800-based P-8A planes, by the end of the week, Lee said. The air force has also begun inspecting the Peace Eye Airborne Early Warning and Control Flight aircraft. On Monday, South Korean officials revealed plans to conduct safety inspections of all Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by the country's airlines to determine the cause of the December 29 crash.
08:08 GMT 31.12.2024
Relatives of passengers watch the news regarding the plane crash at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024.
SEOUL (Sputnik) - The South Korean military is conducting safety inspections of Boeing 737-800-based aircraft following the crash of a Jeju Air plane on December 29, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday.
"Yesterday, the South Korean Defense Ministry ordered the implementation of special safety measures at all levels to prevent possible incidents related to Boing planes and other aerial vehicles. As part of this initiative, it was ordered to conduct independent inspections of all fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft used by the armed forces," Vice Chairman of South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff Lee Jong-sup told a briefing.
The country's navy is expected to inspect all aircraft, including Boeing 737-800-based P-8A planes, by the end of the week, Lee said. The air force has also begun inspecting the Peace Eye Airborne Early Warning and Control Flight aircraft.
On Monday, South Korean officials revealed plans to conduct safety inspections of all Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by the country's airlines to determine the cause of the December 29 crash.

On Sunday, Jeju Air's Boeing 737-800 flight 7C 2216 from Bangkok to South Korea's Muan with 181 people on board ran off the runway while landing and crashed into a fence. Two people survived, while 179 were killed in the crash.

