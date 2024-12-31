https://sputnikglobe.com/20241231/south-korean-military-inspects-boeing-737-800-based-aircraft-after-jeju-plane-crash-1121315727.html
South Korean Military Inspects Boeing 737-800 Based Aircraft After Jeju Plane Crash
South Korean Military Inspects Boeing 737-800 Based Aircraft After Jeju Plane Crash
Sputnik International
The South Korean military is conducting safety inspections of Boeing 737-800-based aircraft following the crash of a Jeju Air plane on December 29, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday.
2024-12-31T08:08+0000
2024-12-31T08:08+0000
2024-12-31T08:08+0000
asia
south korean defense ministry
boeing 737
south korea
plane crash
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1d/1121296722_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d87b63d8e0b1e9f9463f8012b52c588f.jpg
"Yesterday, the South Korean Defense Ministry ordered the implementation of special safety measures at all levels to prevent possible incidents related to Boing planes and other aerial vehicles. As part of this initiative, it was ordered to conduct independent inspections of all fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft used by the armed forces," Vice Chairman of South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff Lee Jong-sup told a briefing. The country's navy is expected to inspect all aircraft, including Boeing 737-800-based P-8A planes, by the end of the week, Lee said. The air force has also begun inspecting the Peace Eye Airborne Early Warning and Control Flight aircraft. On Monday, South Korean officials revealed plans to conduct safety inspections of all Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by the country's airlines to determine the cause of the December 29 crash.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241230/airliner-or-flying-health-hazard-unsavory-facts-about-boeings-737-800-1121308821.html
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1d/1121296722_258:0:2989:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f8ee4c5553cdccf0a1b3384f9f8e6070.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
plane crash in korea, what happen with jeju, details about korean plane crash, victims of plane crash in korea, korean plane crash investigation
plane crash in korea, what happen with jeju, details about korean plane crash, victims of plane crash in korea, korean plane crash investigation
South Korean Military Inspects Boeing 737-800 Based Aircraft After Jeju Plane Crash
SEOUL (Sputnik) - The South Korean military is conducting safety inspections of Boeing 737-800-based aircraft following the crash of a Jeju Air plane on December 29, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday.
"Yesterday, the South Korean Defense Ministry ordered the implementation of special safety measures at all levels to prevent possible incidents related to Boing planes
and other aerial vehicles. As part of this initiative, it was ordered to conduct independent inspections of all fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft used by the armed forces," Vice Chairman of South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff Lee Jong-sup told a briefing.
The country's navy is expected to inspect all aircraft, including Boeing 737-800-based
P-8A planes, by the end of the week, Lee said. The air force has also begun inspecting the Peace Eye Airborne Early Warning and Control Flight aircraft.
On Monday, South Korean officials revealed plans to conduct safety inspections of all Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by the country's airlines to determine the cause of the December 29 crash.
On Sunday, Jeju Air's Boeing 737-800 flight 7C 2216 from Bangkok to South Korea's Muan with 181 people on board ran off the runway while landing and crashed into a fence. Two people survived, while 179 were killed in the crash.