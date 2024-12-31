Syrian Gov’t Makes History, Appoints First Female Acting Central Bank Chief – Reports

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241231/syrian-govt-makes-history-appoints-first-female-acting-central-bank-chief--reports-1121313144.html

The new Syrian government has appointed Maysaa Sabreen as acting head of the country's central bank, marking the first time a woman has been appointed to this post in the country's history, Syrian newspaper Elwatan reported.

Sabreen has served as spokesperson for the Central Bank of Syria since December 2018. She also previously held the position of first deputy head of the bank. Syria's armed opposition captured Damascus on December 8. Russian officials said that Syrian President Bashar Assad stepped down after negotiations with participants in the Syrian conflict and left Syria for Russia, where he was granted asylum. Mohammed al-Bashir, who ran an Idlib-based administration formed by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other opposition groups, was named interim prime minister. He later announced that an interim government had been formed and would remain in place until March 2025.

