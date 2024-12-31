https://sputnikglobe.com/20241231/first-qatari-plane-with-humanitarian-aid-arrives-at-damascus-airport---1121313020.html
First Qatari Plane With Humanitarian Aid Arrives at Damascus Airport
The first Qatari plane delivered humanitarian aid, including ambulances and medicines, to Damascus International Airport, Qatari Foreign Ministry said.
"As part of the humanitarian airbridge launched by the State of Qatar, a Qatari aid plane arrived at Damascus International Airport for the first time … The aid includes ambulances, food supplies, medicines, as well as technical assistance to help resume operations at Damascus International Airport," the ministry said in a statement on X on Monday. Earlier, Qatar sent humanitarian aid to Syria through neighboring countries - Turkiye and Jordan. Syria's armed opposition captured Damascus on December 8. Russian officials said that Syrian President Bashar Assad stepped down after negotiations with participants in the Syrian conflict and left Syria for Russia, where he was granted asylum. Mohammed al-Bashir, who ran an Idlib-based administration formed by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other opposition groups, was named interim prime minister. He later announced that an interim government had been formed and would remain in place until March 2025.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first Qatari plane delivered humanitarian aid, including ambulances and medicines, to Damascus International Airport, Qatari Foreign Ministry said.
"As part of the humanitarian airbridge launched by the State of Qatar, a Qatari aid plane arrived at Damascus International Airport for the first time … The aid includes ambulances, food supplies, medicines, as well as technical assistance to help resume operations at Damascus International Airport," the ministry said in a statement on X on Monday.
Earlier, Qatar sent humanitarian aid to Syria through neighboring countries - Turkiye and Jordan.
Syria's armed opposition
captured Damascus on December 8. Russian officials said that Syrian President Bashar Assad stepped down after negotiations with participants in the Syrian conflict and left Syria for Russia, where he was granted asylum. Mohammed al-Bashir, who ran an Idlib-based administration formed by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other opposition groups, was named interim prime minister. He later announced that an interim government had been formed and would remain in place until March 2025.