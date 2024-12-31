https://sputnikglobe.com/20241231/first-qatari-plane-with-humanitarian-aid-arrives-at-damascus-airport---1121313020.html

First Qatari Plane With Humanitarian Aid Arrives at Damascus Airport

First Qatari Plane With Humanitarian Aid Arrives at Damascus Airport

Sputnik International

The first Qatari plane delivered humanitarian aid, including ambulances and medicines, to Damascus International Airport, Qatari Foreign Ministry said.

2024-12-31T04:38+0000

2024-12-31T04:38+0000

2024-12-31T04:38+0000

world

turmoil in syria

middle east

bashar assad

damascus

syria

qatari foreign ministry

hayat tahrir al-sham

damascus international airport

qatar

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101559/38/1015593876_0:31:1024:607_1920x0_80_0_0_887d02ffe0f68c03f3c5c6397655bde6.jpg

"As part of the humanitarian airbridge launched by the State of Qatar, a Qatari aid plane arrived at Damascus International Airport for the first time … The aid includes ambulances, food supplies, medicines, as well as technical assistance to help resume operations at Damascus International Airport," the ministry said in a statement on X on Monday. Earlier, Qatar sent humanitarian aid to Syria through neighboring countries - Turkiye and Jordan. Syria's armed opposition captured Damascus on December 8. Russian officials said that Syrian President Bashar Assad stepped down after negotiations with participants in the Syrian conflict and left Syria for Russia, where he was granted asylum. Mohammed al-Bashir, who ran an Idlib-based administration formed by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other opposition groups, was named interim prime minister. He later announced that an interim government had been formed and would remain in place until March 2025.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/what-are-turkiyes-interests-in-syria-1121259319.html

damascus

syria

qatar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mideast crisis, turmoil in syria, political crisis in syria, syrian conflict, qatar syria aid