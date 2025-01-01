International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250101/hungary-to-lose-over-1bln-in-funds-frozen-by-brussels---reports-1121325550.html
Hungary to Lose Over $1Bln in Funds Frozen by Brussels - Reports
Hungary to Lose Over $1Bln in Funds Frozen by Brussels - Reports
Sputnik International
Hungary will lose 1.04 billion euros ($1.07 billion) out of 6.3 billion euros frozen by Brussels over rule of law claims against Budapest, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.
2025-01-01T08:38+0000
2025-01-01T08:38+0000
world
europe
hungary
budapest
brussels
european union (eu)
frozen funds
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1e/1118697555_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6826f4cfe8ce18e0d662e31baf7e9123.jpg
Budapest will not receive the funds, as this amount must be allocated by the end of 2024, otherwise the deadline will expire, the report said. The report noted that in total, about 19 billion euros from post-pandemic recovery funds and other EU funds remain frozen for Hungary. The newspaper recalled that in June, a EU court fined Hungary 200 million euros and ordered the country to pay 1 million euros daily for refusing to comply with previous court decisions related to violations of European rules for accepting migrants. The remaining funds will likely remain blocked until the parliamentary elections in Hungary in spring of 2026, the report read. The European Commission said in mid-December 2023, that it was ready to unfreeze 10.2 billion euros, roughly a third of Hungary's total withheld funds, as it had received the latest clarification from Budapest about its claims about the rule of law in the country.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241030/eu-wants-to-subdue-hungary-by-replacing-viktor-orban-with-their-protege--hungarian-analyst-1120731099.html
hungary
budapest
brussels
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1e/1118697555_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a2d3971feb3c87b8bd82b86418a3da7b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
frozen hungarian funds, how much money did eu freeze for hungary, did europe freeze hungary's funds, hungary vs brussels, hungary tensions with eu
frozen hungarian funds, how much money did eu freeze for hungary, did europe freeze hungary's funds, hungary vs brussels, hungary tensions with eu

Hungary to Lose Over $1Bln in Funds Frozen by Brussels - Reports

08:38 GMT 01.01.2025
© AP Photo / Virginia MayoHungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2025
© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary will lose 1.04 billion euros ($1.07 billion) out of 6.3 billion euros frozen by Brussels over rule of law claims against Budapest, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Budapest will not receive the funds, as this amount must be allocated by the end of 2024, otherwise the deadline will expire, the report said. The report noted that in total, about 19 billion euros from post-pandemic recovery funds and other EU funds remain frozen for Hungary.
The newspaper recalled that in June, a EU court fined Hungary 200 million euros and ordered the country to pay 1 million euros daily for refusing to comply with previous court decisions related to violations of European rules for accepting migrants.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for an annual international press conference in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2024
Analysis
EU Wants to Subdue Hungary by Replacing Viktor Orban With Their Protege – Hungarian Analyst
30 October 2024, 17:07 GMT
The remaining funds will likely remain blocked until the parliamentary elections in Hungary in spring of 2026, the report read.
The European Commission said in mid-December 2023, that it was ready to unfreeze 10.2 billion euros, roughly a third of Hungary's total withheld funds, as it had received the latest clarification from Budapest about its claims about the rule of law in the country.

The European Union withheld some 7.5 billion euros worth of payments to Hungary from the shared budget in September 2022 over alleged rule-of-law shortcomings, but Budapest's blocking of EU funding for Ukraine's war effort prompted Brussels to release some of the funds to Hungary in December.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала