Hungary Vows to Block EU Budget Draft Unless Frozen Funds Released

"These 12.5 billion euros [held in Hungary's accounts in Brussels] fulfill the requirements of the Hungarian economy until the end of 2026. We are entitled to more money besides these, this will be a problem after 2026. In my opinion, we will certainly get them too. Because negotiations have started on a seven-year budget after 2027. It requires unanimity to pass. And I can say for sure that the money that we did not get in 2025-2026, we will have to get in 2027-2028, otherwise there will be no budget, we will not approve it," Orban told Hungary’s media.