Hungary Vows to Block EU Budget Draft Unless Frozen Funds Released
Hungary will veto the European Union’s next seven-year budget draft unless it receives all blocked funds from the bloc's budget, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
The European Commission said in mid-December 2023, that it was ready to unfreeze 10.2 billion euros, roughly a third of Hungary's total withheld funds, as it had received the latest clarification from Budapest about its claims about the rule of law in the country.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union withheld some 7.5 billion euros worth of payments to Hungary from the shared budget in September 2022 over alleged rule-of-law shortcomings, but Budapest's blocking of EU funding for Ukraine's war effort prompted Brussels to release some of the funds to Hungary in December.
Hungary will veto the European Union’s next seven-year budget draft unless it receives all blocked funds from the bloc's budget, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban
said on Friday.
"These 12.5 billion euros [held in Hungary's accounts in Brussels] fulfill the requirements of the Hungarian economy until the end of 2026. We are entitled to more money besides these, this will be a problem after 2026. In my opinion, we will certainly get them too. Because negotiations have started on a seven-year budget after 2027. It requires unanimity to pass. And I can say for sure that the money that we did not get in 2025-2026, we will have to get in 2027-2028, otherwise there will be no budget, we will not approve it," Orban told Hungary’s media.
The European Commission
said in mid-December 2023, that it was ready to unfreeze 10.2 billion euros, roughly a third of Hungary's total withheld funds, as it had received the latest clarification from Budapest about its claims about the rule of law in the country.