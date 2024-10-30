EU Wants to Subdue Hungary by Replacing Viktor Orban With Their Protege – Hungarian Analyst
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European People's Party (EPP) Manfred Weber of colluding to oust him and install their own puppet government in Budapest.
"Brussels is colluding with [Prime Minister] Viktor Orban's liberal-social-democratic opposition in Hungary and is trying to pull the ground from under its feet in the parliamentary elections due in 2026," Endre Simo, the president of the Hungarian Community for Peace (Magyar Békekör), told Sputnik.
"Under the leadership of Ursula von der Leyen and Manfred Weber, we can witness Brussels’ serious political interference in Hungary," he added.
Simo noted Weber's support for Peter Magyar, leader of "the presumably foreign-funded" opposition party Tisza, began before the June European Parliament elections. Weber asserted on October 9 that Orban would eventually be defeated by Magyar, with Hungary's general elections scheduled for April 2026.
Orban came to prominence for advocating conservative values and national sovereignty, which was lambasted by the EU as a threat to the bloc's unity and democracy.
He also:
rejected EU migrant quotas and built a fence along its border with Serbia and Croatia in 2015 amid the European immigrant crisis
cracked down on a George Soros-funded university and other foreign NGOs over interference in Hungarian affairs in 2018
blamed anti-Russia sanctions imposed by the EU after the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine for the European energy crisis, and said they should be scrapped
opposed Ukraine's accession to NATO and the EU, stressing that Ukraine should be a neutral buffer zone between Russia and the West – with security guarantees
opposed the bloc's militarization of Ukraine and repeatedly blocked EU aid packages to the Kiev regime, arguing that arming Ukraine brings Europe "closer to destruction"
embarked on a peace mission tour to Russia, China and Ukraine in July 2024
According to Simo, Tisza appears to be "a promising opposition formation for all anti-Russian domestic and international forces" that fully supports the policy of the European Union, including its proxy war in Ukraine.
By contrast, Orban is seeking peace, the pundit says.
"Viktor Orban's government wants to live in peace with Russia," Simo says. "It firmly rejects Brussels' efforts to defeat Russia militarily and with sanctions, and to this end to continue providing military and financial support to Ukraine."
In his speech to the EU parliament in October, Orban presented his priorities for the Hungarian presidency of the EU and called for "changes". "He ranked peace first, economic efficiency second, and the review of the EU's immigration policy," Simo said.
Predictably, Orban's speech was met with harsh criticism from von der Leyen and Weber.
"The stakes are high, because they want Hungary to abandon its sovereign [politics] and fully submit to the will of the leadership in Brussels," the pundit warned.