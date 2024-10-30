https://sputnikglobe.com/20241030/eu-wants-to-subdue-hungary-by-replacing-viktor-orban-with-their-protege--hungarian-analyst-1120731099.html

EU Wants to Subdue Hungary by Replacing Viktor Orban With Their Protege – Hungarian Analyst

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European People's Party (EPP) Manfred Weber of colluding to oust him and install their own puppet government in Budapest.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1a/1118644276_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3add6953c0006503e3b76b8b6c93dd5b.jpg

"Brussels is colluding with [Prime Minister] Viktor Orban's liberal-social-democratic opposition in Hungary and is trying to pull the ground from under its feet in the parliamentary elections due in 2026," Endre Simo, the president of the Hungarian Community for Peace (Magyar Békekör), told Sputnik. Simo noted Weber's support for Peter Magyar, leader of "the presumably foreign-funded" opposition party Tisza, began before the June European Parliament elections. Weber asserted on October 9 that Orban would eventually be defeated by Magyar, with Hungary's general elections scheduled for April 2026. Orban came to prominence for advocating conservative values and national sovereignty, which was lambasted by the EU as a threat to the bloc's unity and democracy. He also: According to Simo, Tisza appears to be "a promising opposition formation for all anti-Russian domestic and international forces" that fully supports the policy of the European Union, including its proxy war in Ukraine. By contrast, Orban is seeking peace, the pundit says. In his speech to the EU parliament in October, Orban presented his priorities for the Hungarian presidency of the EU and called for "changes". "He ranked peace first, economic efficiency second, and the review of the EU's immigration policy," Simo said. Predictably, Orban's speech was met with harsh criticism from von der Leyen and Weber.

