https://sputnikglobe.com/20250101/multipolarity-and-brics-trade-ethics-are-key-to-wto-reboot-1121325033.html

‘Multipolarity’ and BRICS ‘Trade Ethics’ Are Key to WTO Reboot

‘Multipolarity’ and BRICS ‘Trade Ethics’ Are Key to WTO Reboot

Sputnik International

The World Trade Organization (WTO) needs to be infused with the trade ethics spearheaded by BRICS to achieve a long-overdue reboot, veteran financial analyst Paul Goncharoff told Sputnik.

2025-01-01T10:21+0000

2025-01-01T10:21+0000

2025-01-01T10:21+0000

analysis

russia

world trade organization (wto)

brics

g20

sanctions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/19254/43/192544306_0:184:3500:2153_1920x0_80_0_0_d94ff309b91459445fa51086d39a939b.jpg

The World Trade Organization (WTO) must embrace the trade ethics championed by BRICS to achieve a much-needed reboot, financial analyst Paul Goncharoff told Sputnik.The spirit that is driving the incredible growth of the BRICS countries is rooted in the “original aims” that were once a part of the WTO, noted the general director of consulting firm Goncharoff LLC.Although the WTO was established 30 years ago to serve as an objective arbiter of trade disputes, it has since been hijacked by the US to serve its own financial and geopolitical interests as a “rubber stamp bureau," noted the analyst.Highlighting the need to restart the WTO at the G20 Summit in 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin “put voice to what was long known and seen but as yet insufficiently acknowledged in any open world forum. This resonated positively with most of the many nations of the non-G7 world,” stressed Goncharoff.The WTO's top appeals bench has been effectively paralyzed for years due to Washington's blocking of adjudicator appointments, leaving the organization “unable or unwilling” to play an impartial role in addressing restrictions such as US unipolar sanctions.What Could Be Next for WTO?Countries aligned with BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), ASEAN, etc., would likely become the driving force behind a WTO restart, Goncharoff speculated.However, he warned of “intense resistance from the US and its satellites of interest.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/pepe-escobar-brics-make-history---can-they-keep-the-momentum-1120707386.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

wto, role of the wto, reform of the wto, brics countries, brics could drive wto reboot, how us hijacked wto to serve its interests