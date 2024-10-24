https://sputnikglobe.com/20241024/brics-summit-highlights-twilight-of-us-hegemony-marks-official-launch-of-multipolar-world-order-1120670011.html

BRICS Summit Highlights ‘Twilight of US Hegemony’, Marks ‘Official Launch of Multipolar World Order’

Thursday marked the fourth and final day of the 16th Summit of the BRICS bloc, held this year in Kazan, Russia. Packed with dozens of high-level meetings and bilateral talks and summarized in a 134-point joint declaration, the summit also had plenty of symbolic meaning, which observers unpacked for Sputnik.

“The BRICS Summit in Kazan is undoubtedly one of the most important global political and diplomatic events of this year as it brought together the leaders of the expanded BRICS family for the first time,” Professor Alexis Habiyaremye, a senior researcher with DSI/NRF, South African Research Chair in Industrial Development, University of Johannesburg, told Sputnik, summarizing the summit’s results as the long-anticipated event reached its final day.The Kazan Declaration, published Wednesday and featuring 134 provisions aimed at "creating a more just and democratic world order," "enhancing cooperation for global and regional stability and security," “fostering economic and financial cooperation” and "strengthening people-to-people exchanges for social and economic development."“The most important outcomes are not simply the initiatives contained in the declaration, but above all, the strategic alignment of a such diverse group, and the gleam of the power it radiates by attracting new candidates such as Turkiye. Given the strategic role of Turkiye in the old hegemonic order, the presence of its leader at the summit reflects the measure of BRICS' future in leading the global affairs,” Habiyaremye said, referencing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s attendance of the bloc’s BRICS Outreach/Plus format meeting on Thursday, alongside nearly three dozen other leaders and senior officials.Unlike that ‘old hegemonic order,’ the new one represented by BRICS highlights "the rejection of dominance and unilateralism," and initiatives which "reflect a more balanced distribution of power and responsibilities," the researcher said.Busting a Big Western Myth“They have 20,000 delegates in Kazan, they have all of these other activities; it shows that the Russians take this very seriously. And that was historic,” Bond noted.With that said, there are issues which remained to be ironed out to turn BRICS into the global force for political and economic multipolarity it strives to be, according to the professor, who cited disputes over new members - some of whom face bilateral disagreements – like Egypt and Ethiopia and their quarrel over water security. "So I think it was smart not to have new members this year and to wait until the old ones are digested," Bond said.On dedollarization too, serious work remains to be done, according to the professor. “I think that the essential dilemma is that many of the BRICS – South Africa, India, Brazil, have financial sectors that are tied to the dollar in a way that obviously Russia and Iran no longer are because of sanctions. And new members including Saudi Arabia potentially, the UAE and Egypt, which are also very tied to the United States."Another question relates to the BRICS’ consensus on reforming of Western-led international institutions, with Bond expressing concerns that "continuing to rely upon the WTO, the IMF, the World Bank and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change" may "mean that we still have excessive interconnections" with the Western-dominated order, and inferring the need for something fundamentally new. The same goes for the BRICS New Development Bank, which is "still lending in dollars" thanks to difficulties in finding consensus to the contingent reserve arrangement as an alternative to the IMF, Bond said.Diplomacy Vs. DestabilizationUltimately, what makes the BRICS bloc’s Kazan Summit and "the need for dialogue so important" right now "is the particular juncture in the economic order, whereby emerging economies produce more than the previous hegemons but are confronted with constant threats of conflicts as the West does not wish to go down without a fight," Professor Habiyaremye emphasized.

