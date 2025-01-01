https://sputnikglobe.com/20250101/putins-2025-new-year-address-russia-overcame-challenges-because-we-stayed-together-1121322499.html
Putin's 2025 New Year Address: Russia Overcame Challenges Because We Stayed Together
Putin's 2025 New Year Address: Russia Overcame Challenges Because We Stayed Together
"Now, on the threshold of the New Year, we look to the future. We are confident that everything will be well, and we will move forward," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his traditional New Year address to his fellow compatriots in the final minutes of 2024.
In his speech, Putin mentioned that:
Putin's 2025 New Year Address: Russia Overcame Challenges Because We Stayed Together
“Now, on the threshold of the New Year, we look to the future. We are confident that everything will be well, and we will move forward,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his traditional New Year address to his fellow compatriots in the final minutes of 2024.
In his speech, Putin mentioned that:
Though this past year “has been filled with many significant and historically important events,” Russians have been able to “set ambitious goals and achieved them” by staying united.
“The destiny of Russia and the well-being of its citizens have been, are, and always will be our highest priorities.”
“Their sincere love of their motherland fills Russians’ lives with profound meaning, and the desire to contribute to the defense of its sovereignty, security, interests, and free development has become a matter of honor for them.”
In order to mark the coming 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II, as well as to honor Russian soldiers and commanders who fight today to ensure “lasting peace and security for our people,” 2025 has been declared the Year of the Defender of the Fatherland in Russia
.
“I wish prosperity and happiness to every home, every family, and to our beloved country -Russia. When we are united, everything is possible. Happy New Year, dear friends! Happy 2025!”
