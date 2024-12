Though this past year “has been filled with many significant and historically important events,” Russians have been able to “set ambitious goals and achieved them” by staying united. Though this past year “has been filled with many significant and historically important events,” Russians have been able to “set ambitious goals and achieved them” by staying united.

“The destiny of Russia and the well-being of its citizens have been, are, and always will be our highest priorities.” “The destiny of Russia and the well-being of its citizens have been, are, and always will be our highest priorities.”

“Their sincere love of their motherland fills Russians’ lives with profound meaning, and the desire to contribute to the defense of its sovereignty, security, interests, and free development has become a matter of honor for them.” “Their sincere love of their motherland fills Russians’ lives with profound meaning, and the desire to contribute to the defense of its sovereignty, security, interests, and free development has become a matter of honor for them.”

In order to mark the coming 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II, as well as to honor Russian soldiers and commanders who fight today to ensure “lasting peace and security for our people,” 2025 has been declared the Year of the In order to mark the coming 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II, as well as to honor Russian soldiers and commanders who fight today to ensure “lasting peace and security for our people,” 2025 has been declared the Year of the Defender of the Fatherland in Russia