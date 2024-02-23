International
President Putin congratulated Russians and all those who served in the military on the Defender of Fatherland Day, noting that this holiday is widely celebrated throughout the country.
"I congratulate veterans, military personnel, civilian personnel of the armed forces, all those who have completed military service, on Defender of the Fatherland Day," Putin said in a video message. The Russian leader noted that this holiday is one of the most revered in Russia. The Russian president said the high level of combat readiness of the army and navy is a guarantee of Russia's security and its free sovereign development, adding that Russia is proud of the army and navy, their undaunted character and loyalty to the Russian military school.Putin also said defense industry enterprises in recent years have multiplied delivery of most in-demand weaponry to the army, including precision weapons, drones, tanks, armored vehicles, artillery and air defense systems.Russian President noted that four Tu-160 heavy strategic bombers have recently been added to the Russian armed forces in the city of Kazan.The Russian president further said that "taking into account real combat experience, we will continue to strengthen the armed force in every way possible and ensure their constant technical reequipment and modernization," adding that "the share of modern weapons and equipment in the strategic nuclear forces has already reached 95%, and in the navy component of the nuclear triad - almost 100%."
Putin Congratulates Russians on Defender of Fatherland Day

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday congratulated Russians and all those who served in the military on the Defender of Fatherland Day, celebrated in Russia on February 23, noting that this holiday has long become a popular holiday and is widely celebrated throughout the country.
"I congratulate veterans, military personnel, civilian personnel of the armed forces, all those who have completed military service, on Defender of the Fatherland Day," Putin said in a video message.
The Russian leader noted that this holiday is one of the most revered in Russia.
"It has long become popular and is always celebrated widely throughout the country, in all collectives and families, in every town or village. With the understanding of the great significance of military work, with great respect for our servicepeople, for all those who stand for the fatherland, protect its interests, the security of citizens, the sovereignty and independence of Russia," Putin said.
The Russian president said the high level of combat readiness of the army and navy is a guarantee of Russia's security and its free sovereign development, adding that Russia is proud of the army and navy, their undaunted character and loyalty to the Russian military school.
Putin also said defense industry enterprises in recent years have multiplied delivery of most in-demand weaponry to the army, including precision weapons, drones, tanks, armored vehicles, artillery and air defense systems.

"The development and serial production of advanced equipment and the introduction of artificial intelligence technologies in the military industry are next in line," the president said in a video address.

Russian President noted that four Tu-160 heavy strategic bombers have recently been added to the Russian armed forces in the city of Kazan.

"Just recently, four Tu-160M missile carriers have been delivered to the armed force in Kazan," the president stated.

The Russian president further said that "taking into account real combat experience, we will continue to strengthen the armed force in every way possible and ensure their constant technical reequipment and modernization," adding that "the share of modern weapons and equipment in the strategic nuclear forces has already reached 95%, and in the navy component of the nuclear triad - almost 100%."
