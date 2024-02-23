https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/putin-congratulates-russians-on-defender-of-fatherland-day-1116931597.html

Putin Congratulates Russians on Defender of Fatherland Day

President Putin congratulated Russians and all those who served in the military on the Defender of Fatherland Day, noting that this holiday is widely celebrated throughout the country.

"I congratulate veterans, military personnel, civilian personnel of the armed forces, all those who have completed military service, on Defender of the Fatherland Day," Putin said in a video message. The Russian leader noted that this holiday is one of the most revered in Russia. The Russian president said the high level of combat readiness of the army and navy is a guarantee of Russia's security and its free sovereign development, adding that Russia is proud of the army and navy, their undaunted character and loyalty to the Russian military school.Putin also said defense industry enterprises in recent years have multiplied delivery of most in-demand weaponry to the army, including precision weapons, drones, tanks, armored vehicles, artillery and air defense systems.Russian President noted that four Tu-160 heavy strategic bombers have recently been added to the Russian armed forces in the city of Kazan.The Russian president further said that "taking into account real combat experience, we will continue to strengthen the armed force in every way possible and ensure their constant technical reequipment and modernization," adding that "the share of modern weapons and equipment in the strategic nuclear forces has already reached 95%, and in the navy component of the nuclear triad - almost 100%."

