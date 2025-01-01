International
Russia Halts Gas Flow Through Ukraine as Deal Expires – Gazprom
Russia Halts Gas Flow Through Ukraine as Deal Expires – Gazprom
Russia’s Gazprom has no technical and legal ability to supply gas for transit through Ukraine due to the expiration of the agreement with Ukrainian national oil and gas company Naftogaz, the Russian energy giant said on Wednesday, adding that the gas supply stopped at 8 a. m. Moscow time (5:00 GMT).
"On January 1, 2025, at 8:00 Moscow time, the validity period of documents signed on December 30, 2019, ended: the agreement between Gazprom and Naftogaz of Ukraine on the transportation of Russian gas through the Ukrainian territory, and the cooperation agreement between the operators of Russia's and Ukraine's gas transmission systems – Gazprom and Operator of the Ukrainian Gas Transmission System," Gazprom said on Telegram. The company also said it had been deprived of an ability to supply gas to Ukraine due to the "repeated and explicit refusal of the Ukrainian party to extend these agreements."
An employee looks over at Kazachya gas compressor station, a facility of Gazprom's TurkStream gas pipeline, in Krasnodar region, Russia.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s Gazprom has no technical and legal ability to supply gas for transit through Ukraine due to the expiration of the agreement with Ukrainian national oil and gas company Naftogaz, the Russian energy giant said on Wednesday, adding that the gas supply stopped at 8 a. m. Moscow time (5:00 GMT).
"On January 1, 2025, at 8:00 Moscow time, the validity period of documents signed on December 30, 2019, ended: the agreement between Gazprom and Naftogaz of Ukraine on the transportation of Russian gas through the Ukrainian territory, and the cooperation agreement between the operators of Russia's and Ukraine's gas transmission systems – Gazprom and Operator of the Ukrainian Gas Transmission System," Gazprom said on Telegram.
The company also said it had been deprived of an ability to supply gas to Ukraine due to the "repeated and explicit refusal of the Ukrainian party to extend these agreements."

"From 8:00 Moscow time the Russian gas supply for its transportation through the territory of Ukraine is not carried out," the company said.

Major Winners and Losers of Halting Russian Gas Transit Through Ukraine
29 December 2024, 16:58 GMT
World
Major Winners and Losers of Halting Russian Gas Transit Through Ukraine
29 December 2024, 16:58 GMT
