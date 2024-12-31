International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241231/2024-milestone-russian-army-liberates-over-200-settlements-1121315104.html
2024 Milestone: Russian Army Liberates Over 200 Settlements
2024 Milestone: Russian Army Liberates Over 200 Settlements
Sputnik International
Over the past year, Russian forces liberated 214 settlements within the special military operation zone and Russia's Kursk region, according to Sputnik's calculations based on data from the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD).
2024-12-31T08:56+0000
2024-12-31T08:56+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
russian army
russian defense ministry
ukrainian crisis
russia
avdeyevka
russian ministry of defense
makeyevka
lugansk people’s republic
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1f/1121316836_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a16f790566ab0a358bf1090be74a4fc2.jpg
Among the most significant achievements of the year were the liberation of such cities as Avdeyevka, Ugledar, and Selidovo, as well as Rabotino and Kleshcheyevka. Additionally, in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Russian Army liberated the villages of Makeyevka and Nevskoye, while in Zaporozhye, Russian troops pushed Ukrainian forces out of the Novodarovka and Mirnoye settlements.In May, Russia’s offensive operations intensified, resulting in significant success with 27 settlements liberated in a single month. However, September was the most successful month in terms of the number of liberated settlements — 36, including Krasnogorovka and Kalinovo.In December, Russian troops also achieved notable gains, liberating more than 30 settlements as of December 31.In total, the Russian Armed Forces have liberated 4,500 sq km of territory previously occupied by the Ukrainian military. A former Pentagon analyst earlier explained to Sputnik that this success was achieved through technological superiority, advanced logistics, and increased defense production despite sanctions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241102/watch-full-us-citizen-tells-why-he-helps-russian-military-to-liberate-donbass-1120753486.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241228/russia-overwhelms-ukraine-and-nato-technology-in-special-op-1121245570.html
russia
avdeyevka
makeyevka
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russia’s 2024 BREAKTHROUGH: 190+ settlements liberated!
Sputnik International
Russia’s 2024 BREAKTHROUGH: 190+ settlements liberated!
2024-12-31T08:56+0000
true
PT1M41S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1f/1121316836_36:0:2767:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7bd907c74581ea3c5c6fda11b0b3ae1a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian offensive, russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, russian advances, russian army achievements, russian special op results
russian offensive, russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, russian advances, russian army achievements, russian special op results

2024 Milestone: Russian Army Liberates Over 200 Settlements

08:56 GMT 31.12.2024
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Over the past year, Russian forces liberated 214 settlements within the special military operation zone and Russia's Kursk region, according to Sputnik's calculations based on data from the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD).
Among the most significant achievements of the year were the liberation of such cities as Avdeyevka, Ugledar, and Selidovo, as well as Rabotino and Kleshcheyevka. Additionally, in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Russian Army liberated the villages of Makeyevka and Nevskoye, while in Zaporozhye, Russian troops pushed Ukrainian forces out of the Novodarovka and Mirnoye settlements.
In May, Russia’s offensive operations intensified, resulting in significant success with 27 settlements liberated in a single month. However, September was the most successful month in terms of the number of liberated settlements — 36, including Krasnogorovka and Kalinovo.
sputnik - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2024
World
WATCH FULL: US Citizen Tells Why He Helps Russian Military to Liberate Donbass
2 November, 11:40 GMT

The largest number of liberated settlements is located in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) — 157 in total.

In December, Russian troops also achieved notable gains, liberating more than 30 settlements as of December 31.
In total, the Russian Armed Forces have liberated 4,500 sq km of territory previously occupied by the Ukrainian military. A former Pentagon analyst earlier explained to Sputnik that this success was achieved through technological superiority, advanced logistics, and increased defense production despite sanctions.
The 2S7M Malka crew of the Tsentr Group of Forces in the Krasnoarmeysk region - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2024
Analysis
'Russia Overwhelms Ukraine and NATO' Technology in Special Op
28 December, 12:00 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала