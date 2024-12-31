https://sputnikglobe.com/20241231/2024-milestone-russian-army-liberates-over-200-settlements-1121315104.html

2024 Milestone: Russian Army Liberates Over 200 Settlements

2024 Milestone: Russian Army Liberates Over 200 Settlements

Sputnik International

Over the past year, Russian forces liberated 214 settlements within the special military operation zone and Russia's Kursk region, according to Sputnik's calculations based on data from the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD).

2024-12-31T08:56+0000

2024-12-31T08:56+0000

2024-12-31T08:56+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian armed forces

russian army

russian defense ministry

ukrainian crisis

russia

avdeyevka

russian ministry of defense

makeyevka

lugansk people’s republic

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1f/1121316836_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a16f790566ab0a358bf1090be74a4fc2.jpg

Among the most significant achievements of the year were the liberation of such cities as Avdeyevka, Ugledar, and Selidovo, as well as Rabotino and Kleshcheyevka. Additionally, in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Russian Army liberated the villages of Makeyevka and Nevskoye, while in Zaporozhye, Russian troops pushed Ukrainian forces out of the Novodarovka and Mirnoye settlements.In May, Russia’s offensive operations intensified, resulting in significant success with 27 settlements liberated in a single month. However, September was the most successful month in terms of the number of liberated settlements — 36, including Krasnogorovka and Kalinovo.In December, Russian troops also achieved notable gains, liberating more than 30 settlements as of December 31.In total, the Russian Armed Forces have liberated 4,500 sq km of territory previously occupied by the Ukrainian military. A former Pentagon analyst earlier explained to Sputnik that this success was achieved through technological superiority, advanced logistics, and increased defense production despite sanctions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241102/watch-full-us-citizen-tells-why-he-helps-russian-military-to-liberate-donbass-1120753486.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241228/russia-overwhelms-ukraine-and-nato-technology-in-special-op-1121245570.html

russia

avdeyevka

makeyevka

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russia’s 2024 BREAKTHROUGH: 190+ settlements liberated! Sputnik International Russia’s 2024 BREAKTHROUGH: 190+ settlements liberated! 2024-12-31T08:56+0000 true PT1M41S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian offensive, russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, russian advances, russian army achievements, russian special op results