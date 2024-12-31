https://sputnikglobe.com/20241231/2024-milestone-russian-army-liberates-over-200-settlements-1121315104.html
2024 Milestone: Russian Army Liberates Over 200 Settlements
Sputnik International
Over the past year, Russian forces liberated 214 settlements within the special military operation zone and Russia's Kursk region, according to Sputnik's calculations based on data from the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD).
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1f/1121316836_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a16f790566ab0a358bf1090be74a4fc2.jpg
Among the most significant achievements of the year were the liberation of such cities as Avdeyevka, Ugledar, and Selidovo, as well as Rabotino and Kleshcheyevka. Additionally, in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Russian Army liberated the villages of Makeyevka and Nevskoye, while in Zaporozhye, Russian troops pushed Ukrainian forces out of the Novodarovka and Mirnoye settlements.In May, Russia’s offensive operations intensified, resulting in significant success with 27 settlements liberated in a single month. However, September was the most successful month in terms of the number of liberated settlements — 36, including Krasnogorovka and Kalinovo.In December, Russian troops also achieved notable gains, liberating more than 30 settlements as of December 31.In total, the Russian Armed Forces have liberated 4,500 sq km of territory previously occupied by the Ukrainian military. A former Pentagon analyst earlier explained to Sputnik that this success was achieved through technological superiority, advanced logistics, and increased defense production despite sanctions.
