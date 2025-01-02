https://sputnikglobe.com/20250102/afghan-govt-eyes-diplomatic-expansion-in-2025-1121331944.html
Afghan Gov’t Eyes Diplomatic Expansion in 2025
Sputnik International
Afghan authorities expect the country’s official and diplomatic contacts with other states to expand in 2025, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban* government, said.
"In 2025, based on the efforts of the Islamic Emirate, we are hopeful that more countries will join this path and establish diplomatic connections with Afghanistan. We see signs of this happening, and it has also been predicted," Mujahid was quoted as saying by the Tolo News portal on Wednesday. He noted that last year, the Taliban took steps towards recognition and interaction with various countries, which led to positive results, the report read. There are currently about 40 embassies and diplomatic missions of various countries operating in Afghanistan, the report added, noting that the Afghan government has diplomatic missions in more than 20 countries. In early October, the director of Russia’s Federal Security Service, Alexander Bortnikov, said that Moscow was completing the work on removing the Taliban from Russia's list of terrorist organizations.*under UN sanctions for terrorism
"The current policies against Afghanistan directly affect the lives of the Afghan people and are in contradiction to human rights and humanitarian claims. We demand that coercive policies, pressure, restrictions, and sanctions come to an end. Afghanistan is an important country for all nations and seeks good relations with all of them," Mujahid was quoted as saying by the Ariana News portal.
The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, toppling the US-backed government as the United States and NATO troops left the country after almost 20 years of military presence there. Numerous countries and international organizations responded to the takeover by cutting aid to and ties with Kabul.
