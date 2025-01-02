https://sputnikglobe.com/20250102/afghan-govt-eyes-diplomatic-expansion-in-2025-1121331944.html

Afghan Gov’t Eyes Diplomatic Expansion in 2025

Afghan authorities expect the country’s official and diplomatic contacts with other states to expand in 2025, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban* government, said.

"In 2025, based on the efforts of the Islamic Emirate, we are hopeful that more countries will join this path and establish diplomatic connections with Afghanistan. We see signs of this happening, and it has also been predicted," Mujahid was quoted as saying by the Tolo News portal on Wednesday. He noted that last year, the Taliban took steps towards recognition and interaction with various countries, which led to positive results, the report read. There are currently about 40 embassies and diplomatic missions of various countries operating in Afghanistan, the report added, noting that the Afghan government has diplomatic missions in more than 20 countries. In early October, the director of Russia’s Federal Security Service, Alexander Bortnikov, said that Moscow was completing the work on removing the Taliban from Russia's list of terrorist organizations.*under UN sanctions for terrorism

