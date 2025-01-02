https://sputnikglobe.com/20250102/fbi-says-new-orleans-attack-suspect-lone-wolf-terrorist-no-links-with-tesla-blast-1121339315.html

FBI Says New Orleans Attack Suspect 'Lone Wolf' Terrorist, No Links With Tesla Blast

FBI Says New Orleans Attack Suspect 'Lone Wolf' Terrorist, No Links With Tesla Blast

Sputnik International

The suspect in terrorist attack in New Orleans, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, acted as a "lone wolf" terrorist, and the US authorities do not see links with the Tesla blast at the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, FBI Deputy Assistant Director Christopher Raia said on Thursday.

2025-01-02T17:53+0000

2025-01-02T17:53+0000

2025-01-02T17:54+0000

americas

new orleans

las vegas

fbi

trump towers

tesla

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102535/85/1025358509_0:248:3000:1936_1920x0_80_0_0_237e6b86c5c8daf9d76cfcf762e8db47.jpg

We do not assess at this point that anyone else is involved in this attack except for Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the subject you’ve already been briefed on," Raia told reporters. He added that the FBI does not see connections between the attack in New Orleans and the explosion in Las Vegas. Raia reiterated that the law enforcement nave interviewed "many people" who know Jabbar and continue talking with others. Police in Las Vegas said on Wednesday they were investigating a car fire near Trump Towers after a video of a burning Tesla Cybertruck went viral online. One person was confirmed dead in the blaze and seven others were injured, the local authorities said. An FBI spokesperson at a briefing did not call the incident a potential terrorist attack. However, ABC TV channel, citing sources, reported that law enforcers do not exclude such a version.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250102/2025-off-to-violent-start-with-multiple-dangerous-incidents-across-us-1121336188.html

americas

new orleans

las vegas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, fbi, new orleans attack, trump tower, tesla cybertruck, explosion near trump tower, las vegas