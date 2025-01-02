https://sputnikglobe.com/20250102/fbi-says-new-orleans-attack-suspect-lone-wolf-terrorist-no-links-with-tesla-blast-1121339315.html
FBI Says New Orleans Attack Suspect 'Lone Wolf' Terrorist, No Links With Tesla Blast
FBI Says New Orleans Attack Suspect 'Lone Wolf' Terrorist, No Links With Tesla Blast
Sputnik International
The suspect in terrorist attack in New Orleans, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, acted as a "lone wolf" terrorist, and the US authorities do not see links with the Tesla blast at the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, FBI Deputy Assistant Director Christopher Raia said on Thursday.
2025-01-02T17:53+0000
2025-01-02T17:53+0000
2025-01-02T17:54+0000
americas
new orleans
las vegas
fbi
trump towers
tesla
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102535/85/1025358509_0:248:3000:1936_1920x0_80_0_0_237e6b86c5c8daf9d76cfcf762e8db47.jpg
We do not assess at this point that anyone else is involved in this attack except for Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the subject you’ve already been briefed on," Raia told reporters. He added that the FBI does not see connections between the attack in New Orleans and the explosion in Las Vegas. Raia reiterated that the law enforcement nave interviewed "many people" who know Jabbar and continue talking with others. Police in Las Vegas said on Wednesday they were investigating a car fire near Trump Towers after a video of a burning Tesla Cybertruck went viral online. One person was confirmed dead in the blaze and seven others were injured, the local authorities said. An FBI spokesperson at a briefing did not call the incident a potential terrorist attack. However, ABC TV channel, citing sources, reported that law enforcers do not exclude such a version.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250102/2025-off-to-violent-start-with-multiple-dangerous-incidents-across-us-1121336188.html
americas
new orleans
las vegas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102535/85/1025358509_45:0:2956:2183_1920x0_80_0_0_2e18de9d169f3f580b8a81e40cdef04e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, fbi, new orleans attack, trump tower, tesla cybertruck, explosion near trump tower, las vegas
us, fbi, new orleans attack, trump tower, tesla cybertruck, explosion near trump tower, las vegas
FBI Says New Orleans Attack Suspect 'Lone Wolf' Terrorist, No Links With Tesla Blast
17:53 GMT 02.01.2025 (Updated: 17:54 GMT 02.01.2025)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The suspect in terrorist attack in New Orleans, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, acted as a "lone wolf" terrorist, and the US authorities do not see links with the Tesla blast at the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, FBI Deputy Assistant Director Christopher Raia said on Thursday.
We do not assess at this point that anyone else is involved in this attack except for Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the subject you’ve already been briefed on," Raia told reporters.
He added that the FBI does not see connections between the attack in New Orleans
and the explosion in Las Vegas.
Raia reiterated that the law enforcement nave interviewed "many people" who know Jabbar and continue talking with others.
"Be clear, again: we do not believe at this point these people are involved in this incident in any way. We want to speak to them as witnesses, and want to know what they saw, and when," he added.
The suspect in the terrorist attack in New Orleans was identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old US citizen from Texas and a US army veteran. FBI agents found a flag of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in the car in which he conducted the attack. US media reported that Jabbar had worked for the Deloitte consultancy firm since 2021.
Police in Las Vegas said on Wednesday they were investigating a car fire near Trump Towers after a video of a burning Tesla Cybertruck went viral online. One person was confirmed dead in the blaze and seven others were injured, the local authorities said. An FBI spokesperson at a briefing did not call the incident a potential terrorist attack. However, ABC TV channel, citing sources, reported that law enforcers do not exclude such a version.