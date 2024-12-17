https://sputnikglobe.com/20241217/mass-murder-of-civilians-in-selidovo-report-exposes-ukrainian-forces-atrocities-1121198816.html

Mass Murder of Civilians in Selidovo: Report Exposes Ukrainian Forces' Atrocities

Mass Murder of Civilians in Selidovo: Report Exposes Ukrainian Forces' Atrocities

Sputnik International

The International Public Tribunal for the Crimes of Ukrainian Neo-Nazis and Their Associates has presented new evidence of atrocities committed by the Kiev troops in Selidovo in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), which was liberated by the Russian armed forces on October 29.

2024-12-17T17:01+0000

2024-12-17T17:01+0000

2024-12-17T17:01+0000

kiev

ukraine

donetsk

ukrainian armed forces

russian foreign ministry

nazism

opinion

europe

human right abuses

human rights

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/11/1121199535_0:168:3046:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_515f7583a54a2aa4a64a7f43cedc06ef.jpg

The organization's report titled the 'Mass shooting of civilians in the city of Selidovo by the Armed Forces of Ukraine' was released in Moscow on Tuesday.Selidovo residents testified that Ukrainian forces slaughtered civilians before and during their retreat.Most of the victims were shot at point-blank range in the head or neck, often in front of their relatives and neighbors.Entire families were found brutally murdered in their homes. Those who answered the door to Ukrainian soldiers were killed immediately.According to some testimonies, militants who spoke French and Georgian were among the killers.Those who survived the Selidovo massacre said Ukrainian troops never concealed their hatred towards Russian speakers, de-humanized them and treated then with exceptional cruelty. Residents describe the Kiev regime's acts as "Nazism".As in other settlements which the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost, retreating units methodically destroyed civilian infrastructure in Selidovo before Russian forces arrived.Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova told the press conference that the tribunal's report showcased new evidence of the genocide committed by the Kiev regime.Ukraine's Western backers are well aware of atrocities committed by the Kiev regime, Grigoryev charged. He accused US specialists of training the Ukrainian army in how to torture civilians as a means of controlling the population.Ukrainian troops forcibly removed children and adult civilians from Selidovo, and those who refused to leave the city were slaughter, Russian Foreign Ministry special envoy Rodion Miroshnik said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/mercenaries-from-france-shoot-civilians-in-selidovo-in-dpr---eyewitness-1120952931.html

kiev

ukraine

donetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

ukrainian armed forces, genocide of donbass people by ukrainian military, genocide in donbass, kiev regime's war crimes, selidovo, ukrainian troops killed civilians in selidovo, selidovo massacre