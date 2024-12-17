Mass Murder of Civilians in Selidovo: Report Exposes Ukrainian Forces' Atrocities
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA view shows a burnt car next to a private house in the town of Selidovo
The International Public Tribunal for the Crimes of Ukrainian Neo-Nazis and Their Associates has presented new evidence of atrocities committed by the Kiev troops in Selidovo in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), which was liberated by the Russian armed forces on October 29.
The organization's report titled the 'Mass shooting of civilians in the city of Selidovo by the Armed Forces of Ukraine' was released in Moscow on Tuesday.
Selidovo residents testified that Ukrainian forces slaughtered civilians before and during their retreat.
Most of the victims were shot at point-blank range in the head or neck, often in front of their relatives and neighbors.
Entire families were found brutally murdered in their homes. Those who answered the door to Ukrainian soldiers were killed immediately.
"The Ukrainian Armed Forces said: 'Open up, we mean you no harm.' Aunt Valya opened the door, and they killed the four of them," an eye-witness told the Russian investigators.
According to some testimonies, militants who spoke French and Georgian were among the killers.
Those who survived the Selidovo massacre said Ukrainian troops never concealed their hatred towards Russian speakers, de-humanized them and treated then with exceptional cruelty. Residents describe the Kiev regime's acts as "Nazism".
As in other settlements which the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost, retreating units methodically destroyed civilian infrastructure in Selidovo before Russian forces arrived.
Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova told the press conference that the tribunal's report showcased new evidence of the genocide committed by the Kiev regime.
© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolskiy / Go to the mediabankAmbassador-at-large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik and the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation Tatyana Moskalkova at a press conference dedicated to the report of the International Public Tribunal on the crimes of Ukrainian neo-Nazis.
© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolskiy/
"The International Public Tribunal, created with the participation of representatives of civil society from 30 countries, has done a tremendous job of collecting evidence of massive human rights violations and war crimes that have no statute of limitations," Moskalkova stressed.
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankLocal residents pets a cat in the town of Selidovo
"There was a terrible massacre in Selidovo; when we arrived, the city was full of dead bodies of civilians; most of them were women and elderly people," said Maxim Grigoryev, the tribunal's chairman and member of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation.
Ukraine's Western backers are well aware of atrocities committed by the Kiev regime, Grigoryev charged. He accused US specialists of training the Ukrainian army in how to torture civilians as a means of controlling the population.
Ukrainian troops forcibly removed children and adult civilians from Selidovo, and those who refused to leave the city were slaughter, Russian Foreign Ministry special envoy Rodion Miroshnik said.
"Such crimes were committed not only in Selidovo: we heard similar stories in Avdeevka. Ukrainian fighters explicitly told them that they would all die," Miroshnik stressed — classing those acts as murder motivated by political and national hatred.
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman stands guard during a demining operation in the town of Selidovo
