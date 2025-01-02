Russian Air Defense Shoots Down Ukrainian Fighter Jet
10:34 GMT 02.01.2025 (Updated: 10:36 GMT 02.01.2025)
Over the past 24 hours, Russian air defense systems have shot down a Ukrainian fighter jet and almost 100 drones, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) stated.
"Air defense systems have downed a Su-27 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, six US-made HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectiles and 97 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the MoD said.
Aviation, strike drones and artillery strikes hit on energy facilities supplying the Ukrainian defense industry, military airfield infrastructure and enemy personnel and equipment at 146 sites.
Since the start of the military operation, Russian forces have destroyed:
651 aircraft,
283 helicopters,
39,144 drones,
590 air defense missile systems,
20,137 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles,
1,504 multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) vehicles,
20,134 field artillery and mortar units,
29,701 military vehicles.
Other Developments
Tsentr Battlegroup
Repelled 13 Ukrainian counterattacks.
Eliminated up to 240 Ukrainian military personnel.
Destroyed one infantry fighting vehicle and two armored personnel carriers, including one US-made M113.
Improved tactical positions and inflicted losses on personnel and equipment of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades and two National Guard brigades at various sites in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
Destroyed Turkish-made Kirpi and Ukrainian Kozak armored cars, one motor vehicle, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.
Sever Battlegroup
Inflicted losses on Ukrainian forces in the Kharkov Region, including motorized infantry and territorial defense brigades.
Killed an injured up to 40 Ukrainian military personnel.
Destroyed one motor vehicle and three 122-mm D-30 howitzers.
Yug Battlegroup
Advanced deeper into Ukrainian defensive lines.
Repelled four Ukrainian counterattacks.
Inflicted up to 210 casualties.
Destroyed one Turkish-made Kirpi armored car, one pickup truck, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one US-made 105-mm M119 gun and a radio-electronic warfare station.
Inflicted losses on two mechanized brigades, one motorized infantry brigade and one airmobile brigade in several locations in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
Zapad Battlegroup
Inflicted losses on personnel and equipment of six Ukrainian brigades in Kharkov Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic.
Repelled six Ukrainian counterattacks.
Eliminated over 460 Ukrainian military personnel.
Destroyed three infantry fighting vehicles, four pickup trucks, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, two Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled howitzers, one Bogdana self-propelled howitzer, a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station and an ammunition depot.
Vostok Battlegroup
Improved tactical positions and inflicted losses on two Ukrainian mechanized brigades and two territorial defense brigades in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
Repelled a Ukrainian counterattack.
Inflicted over 160 casualties.
Destroyed four motor vehicles, one HMMWV armored car, one US-made 155mm M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.
Dnepr Battlegroup
Inflicted losses on Ukrainian mechanized and territorial defense brigades in the Dnepropetrovsk and Kherson Regions.
Eliminated up to 90 Ukrainian military personnel.
Destroyed three motor vehicles, three radio-electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot.