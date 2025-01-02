https://sputnikglobe.com/20250102/russian-air-defense-shoots-down-ukrainian-fighter-jet-1121333957.html

Russian Air Defense Shoots Down Ukrainian Fighter Jet

Sputnik International

Over the past 24 hours, Russian air defense systems have shot down a Ukrainian fighter jet and almost 100 drones, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) stated.

"Air defense systems have downed a Su-27 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, six US-made HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectiles and 97 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the MoD said.Aviation, strike drones and artillery strikes hit on energy facilities supplying the Ukrainian defense industry, military airfield infrastructure and enemy personnel and equipment at 146 sites.Since the start of the military operation, Russian forces have destroyed:Other DevelopmentsTsentr BattlegroupSever BattlegroupYug BattlegroupZapad BattlegroupVostok BattlegroupDnepr Battlegroup

