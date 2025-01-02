International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250102/russian-air-defense-shoots-down-ukrainian-fighter-jet-1121333957.html
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down Ukrainian Fighter Jet
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down Ukrainian Fighter Jet
Sputnik International
Over the past 24 hours, Russian air defense systems have shot down a Ukrainian fighter jet and almost 100 drones, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) stated.
2025-01-02T10:34+0000
2025-01-02T10:36+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donetsk
kharkov
russia
donetsk people’s republic
ministry of defense
ukrainian air force
su-27
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/02/1121334610_0:168:3043:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_f4b2aeb49b8d7a756918ee7d96aba3e2.jpg
"Air defense systems have downed a Su-27 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, six US-made HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectiles and 97 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the MoD said.Aviation, strike drones and artillery strikes hit on energy facilities supplying the Ukrainian defense industry, military airfield infrastructure and enemy personnel and equipment at 146 sites.Since the start of the military operation, Russian forces have destroyed:Other DevelopmentsTsentr BattlegroupSever BattlegroupYug BattlegroupZapad BattlegroupVostok BattlegroupDnepr Battlegroup
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250101/russian-forces-strike-key-ukrainian-military-and-industrial-facilities-1121326040.html
donetsk
kharkov
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/02/1121334610_157:0:2886:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_00467c0ff8d9f6ae04eb579589a500eb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian special military operation, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine
russian special military operation, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine

Russian Air Defense Shoots Down Ukrainian Fighter Jet

10:34 GMT 02.01.2025 (Updated: 10:36 GMT 02.01.2025)
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin / Go to the mediabankA 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system
A 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Over the past 24 hours, Russian air defense systems have shot down a Ukrainian fighter jet and almost 100 drones, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) stated.
"Air defense systems have downed a Su-27 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, six US-made HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectiles and 97 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the MoD said.
Aviation, strike drones and artillery strikes hit on energy facilities supplying the Ukrainian defense industry, military airfield infrastructure and enemy personnel and equipment at 146 sites.
Since the start of the military operation, Russian forces have destroyed:
651 aircraft,
283 helicopters,
39,144 drones,
590 air defense missile systems,
20,137 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles,
1,504 multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) vehicles,
20,134 field artillery and mortar units,
29,701 military vehicles.
Combat work of Russia's Tornado-G MLRS crews in the LPR. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Strike Key Ukrainian Military and Industrial Facilities
Yesterday, 10:51 GMT

Other Developments

Tsentr Battlegroup
Repelled 13 Ukrainian counterattacks.
Eliminated up to 240 Ukrainian military personnel.
Destroyed one infantry fighting vehicle and two armored personnel carriers, including one US-made M113.
Improved tactical positions and inflicted losses on personnel and equipment of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades and two National Guard brigades at various sites in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
Destroyed Turkish-made Kirpi and Ukrainian Kozak armored cars, one motor vehicle, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.
Sever Battlegroup
Inflicted losses on Ukrainian forces in the Kharkov Region, including motorized infantry and territorial defense brigades.
Killed an injured up to 40 Ukrainian military personnel.
Destroyed one motor vehicle and three 122-mm D-30 howitzers.
Yug Battlegroup
Advanced deeper into Ukrainian defensive lines.
Repelled four Ukrainian counterattacks.
Inflicted up to 210 casualties.
Destroyed one Turkish-made Kirpi armored car, one pickup truck, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one US-made 105-mm M119 gun and a radio-electronic warfare station.
Inflicted losses on two mechanized brigades, one motorized infantry brigade and one airmobile brigade in several locations in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
Zapad Battlegroup
Inflicted losses on personnel and equipment of six Ukrainian brigades in Kharkov Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic.
Repelled six Ukrainian counterattacks.
Eliminated over 460 Ukrainian military personnel.
Destroyed three infantry fighting vehicles, four pickup trucks, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, two Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled howitzers, one Bogdana self-propelled howitzer, a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station and an ammunition depot.
Vostok Battlegroup
Improved tactical positions and inflicted losses on two Ukrainian mechanized brigades and two territorial defense brigades in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
Repelled a Ukrainian counterattack.
Inflicted over 160 casualties.
Destroyed four motor vehicles, one HMMWV armored car, one US-made 155mm M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.
Dnepr Battlegroup
Inflicted losses on Ukrainian mechanized and territorial defense brigades in the Dnepropetrovsk and Kherson Regions.
Eliminated up to 90 Ukrainian military personnel.
Destroyed three motor vehicles, three radio-electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала