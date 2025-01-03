https://sputnikglobe.com/20250103/israel-to-send-negotiators-to-qatar-to-resume-deadlocked-gaza-ceasefire-talks---1121340980.html
Israel to Send Negotiators to Qatar to Resume Deadlocked Gaza Ceasefire Talks
Israel is sending negotiators to Qatar to resume Gaza ceasefire talks.
Gaza ceasefire talks, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, have been continuing for over a year. Both sides have accused each other of creating obstacles, delaying a ceasefire and the release of hostages.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is sending a delegation to Qatar for talks on a Gaza ceasefire
, his office announced on Thursday.
Representatives from the Israel Security Agency (ISA), the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), and Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, Mossad, will travel to Doha, the statement said.
This comes after a Hamas delegation met with mediators in Egypt, according to the group’s spokesperson Jihad Taha, cited by Xinhua. As a result of the talks, a proposal was worked out that would be presented to Israel in a last-ditch attempt to secure a deal before January 20, a source told the outlet.
Talks have stalled
over issues such as demands for Hamas to provide a list of hostages for release before a ceasefire, Israel’s refusal to approve the release of some of the Palestinian prisoners requested by Hamas, and Tel Aviv’s desire for a deal that does not include stopping the war and withdrawing fully from Gaza, according to media reports.
Hamas must either release hostages soon or suffer “blows of a magnitude not seen in Gaza for a long time,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday.
US President-elect Donald Trump
has also threatened that there will be “all hell to pay”
if Hamas doesn’t release the remaining hostages before his inauguration.
25 December 2024, 12:39 GMT
Meanwhile, the Israeli military has continued its assaults on Gaza, with attacks having already killed at least 45,581 Palestinians, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry.