Germany’s Chancellor Feigns ‘Cool’ Amid Head-Butting With Elon Musk

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has dismissed Elon Musk's “erratic statements" targeting the policies of parties like his Social Democratic Party (SPD) as "nothing new" in Stern magazine, adding that "you have to stay cool."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has dismissed the “erratic statements of a billionaire from the US” targeting the policies of parties like his Social Democratic Party (SPD) as par for the course.“It’s nothing new when it comes down to it. You have to stay cool,” he told Stern magazine. He added that “Musk can say what he likes… Germany is governed by the will of its citizens.” In a timeline of the recent verbal vitriol: The billionaire is expected to hold a live talk with AfD leader Alice Weidel on X Spaces on January 9.

