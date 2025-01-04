https://sputnikglobe.com/20250104/heroic-russian-serviceman-recounts-hand-to-hand-fight-to-the-death-with-enemy-ukrainian---1121350405.html
Heroic Russian Serviceman Recounts Hand-to-Hand Fight to the Death With Enemy Ukrainian
A valiant soldier from Yakutia in eastern Russia shared his experience of single-handedly taking down several Ukrainian servicemen, one of them in hand-to-hand combat to the death.
Andrey Grigoriev shared his experience of the deadly face-off with the Ukrainian in an interview with Russian media after a video of the incident went viral. Grigoriev revealed that before the epic fight, caught on the enemy’s body cam, the Ukrainian had killed one of his friends in an exchange of fire. The Russian grabbed a sharp shard from the ground and stuck it in his opponent’s eye, forcing the Ukrainian to release the knife held against his neck. Several blows later, the Ukrainian pleaded with him: "Let me say goodbye to the sky, my mother, you’ve already killed me…You are the best fighter in the world."Grigoriev said he didn’t deliver the final blow, convinced that his enemy would not survive two knife wounds to the neck and three stabs near the heart. The fighter also took down two more counterattacking Ukrainians in that area of the Donetsk People’s Republic, recalling with a chortle: “I stirred up a lot of chaos there!” Elon Musk reacted on X, noting that he also has a WWI trench knife embedded in his bedroom wall, “just in case,” adding that it is “more useful than a gun in close quarters.”
A valiant soldier from Yakutia in eastern Russia single-handedly took down several Ukrainian servicemen, and one of them in hand-to-hand combat to the death.
Andrey Grigoriev shared his experience of the deadly face-off with the Ukrainian in an interview with Russian media after a video of the incident went viral.
Grigoriev revealed that before the epic fight, caught on the enemy’s body cam, the Ukrainian had killed one of his friends in an exchange of fire.
"When we entered hand-to-hand combat, we both knew that one of us had to die," he said.
The Russian grabbed a sharp shard from the ground and stuck it in his opponent’s eye, forcing the Ukrainian to release the knife held against his neck.
“I took the knife and delivered the first blow to the back of his head,” Grigoriev recalled.
Several blows later, the Ukrainian pleaded with him: "Let me say goodbye to the sky, my mother, you’ve already killed me…You are the best fighter in the world."
Grigoriev said he didn’t deliver the final blow, convinced that his enemy would not survive two knife wounds to the neck and three stabs near the heart.
“From childhood, we, Russians… Yakuts, are taught that in any situation you need to remain human,” he added.
The fighter also took down two more counterattacking Ukrainians in that area of the Donetsk People’s Republic, recalling with a chortle: “I stirred up a lot of chaos there!”
Elon Musk
reacted on X, noting that he also has a WWI trench knife embedded in his bedroom wall, “just in case,” adding that it is “more useful than a gun in close quarters.”