https://sputnikglobe.com/20250103/russian-philosopher-dugin-2024-marked-turning-point-in-russias-favor-in-ukraine-special-op-1121343002.html

Russian Philosopher Dugin: 2024 Marked Turning Point in Russia’s Favor in Ukraine Special Op

Russian Philosopher Dugin: 2024 Marked Turning Point in Russia’s Favor in Ukraine Special Op

Sputnik International

2024 marked a turning point in Russia’s favor in the course of its special military operation in Ukraine, renowned Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin told Sputnik.

2025-01-03T15:26+0000

2025-01-03T15:26+0000

2025-01-03T15:26+0000

analysis

russia

ukraine

alexander dugin

donald trump

georgia

vladimir putin

hungary

video

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/03/1121343803_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7d38b2e8e72c93038329a714c6cb65b1.jpg

2024 marked a turning point in Russia’s favor in the course of its special military operation in Ukraine, renowned Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin told Sputnik.He clarified that there had been fundamental infrastructural achievements on the front, with Ukraine forced to finally stop advancing, unable to adequately resist Russia's onslaught.In his opinion, Russia has demonstrated its determination to fulfil all the initially-set goals, adding:"No [peace] proposals that do not amount to the complete and unconditional surrender of the Kiev Nazi regime will be accepted by us. This is the absolutely clear will of our leadership, of our people, of our society, of our army, of all that Russia represents as a state and civilization."US Values Differ From Russia’s WorldviewDonald Trump’s election for a second term signals serious talk about the end of wokeism, liberalism and globalism in America, said Alexander Dugin.Trump will not continue the policy line that persisted for the last 30 years in the US, except for his presidency in 2016 to 2020, speculated the philosopher. That policy has “focused on promoting left-wing globalism, LGBT-related agendas, what's called wokeism, which is banned in Russia, the destruction of traditional values and promoting a unified, transnational world order with a world government, global liberal elites at the helm, based on the ideology of liberalism,” he underscored.However, it is unrealistic to believe that Trump represents a worldview similar to Russia’s, Dugin said, adding:Georgia Elections SIgnal Rejection of West’s Liberal ElitesElection results in Georgia are part of a broader trend demonstrating that Europe is no longer willing to blindly follow the “outgoing liberal elites of the West,” said Alexander Dugin.The leaders of Georgia, Hungary and Slovakia "are the leaders of the future of the world, including the European world," according to Dugin, while the European globalists “are still living in the past.”Putin’s Strategy Should Be Turned Into Ideology“We need to move from Putin to ‘Putinism’, precisely to hedge the risk associated with one man," emphasized Alexander Dugin."Putin is more than a person; he is a country, he is a vector,” the Russian political philosopher said, addingthat the “essence” of Putin’s policies should be translated into “some kind of ideology.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241228/russia-overwhelms-ukraine-and-nato-technology-in-special-op-1121245570.html

russia

ukraine

georgia

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024 marked a turning point in Russia’s favor in its special operation in Ukraine - Russian philosopher Dugin Sputnik International 2024 marked a turning point in Russia’s favor in its special operation in Ukraine - Russian philosopher Dugin 2025-01-03T15:26+0000 true PT1M29S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us president-elect, donald trump, what will trump victory bring, what change will trump election victory bring, renowed russian philosopher alexander dugin