https://sputnikglobe.com/20250103/russian-philosopher-dugin-2024-marked-turning-point-in-russias-favor-in-ukraine-special-op-1121343002.html
Russian Philosopher Dugin: 2024 Marked Turning Point in Russia’s Favor in Ukraine Special Op
Russian Philosopher Dugin: 2024 Marked Turning Point in Russia’s Favor in Ukraine Special Op
Sputnik International
2024 marked a turning point in Russia’s favor in the course of its special military operation in Ukraine, renowned Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin told Sputnik.
2025-01-03T15:26+0000
2025-01-03T15:26+0000
2025-01-03T15:26+0000
analysis
russia
ukraine
alexander dugin
donald trump
georgia
vladimir putin
hungary
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/03/1121343803_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7d38b2e8e72c93038329a714c6cb65b1.jpg
2024 marked a turning point in Russia’s favor in the course of its special military operation in Ukraine, renowned Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin told Sputnik.He clarified that there had been fundamental infrastructural achievements on the front, with Ukraine forced to finally stop advancing, unable to adequately resist Russia's onslaught.In his opinion, Russia has demonstrated its determination to fulfil all the initially-set goals, adding:"No [peace] proposals that do not amount to the complete and unconditional surrender of the Kiev Nazi regime will be accepted by us. This is the absolutely clear will of our leadership, of our people, of our society, of our army, of all that Russia represents as a state and civilization."US Values Differ From Russia’s WorldviewDonald Trump’s election for a second term signals serious talk about the end of wokeism, liberalism and globalism in America, said Alexander Dugin.Trump will not continue the policy line that persisted for the last 30 years in the US, except for his presidency in 2016 to 2020, speculated the philosopher. That policy has “focused on promoting left-wing globalism, LGBT-related agendas, what's called wokeism, which is banned in Russia, the destruction of traditional values and promoting a unified, transnational world order with a world government, global liberal elites at the helm, based on the ideology of liberalism,” he underscored.However, it is unrealistic to believe that Trump represents a worldview similar to Russia’s, Dugin said, adding:Georgia Elections SIgnal Rejection of West’s Liberal ElitesElection results in Georgia are part of a broader trend demonstrating that Europe is no longer willing to blindly follow the “outgoing liberal elites of the West,” said Alexander Dugin.The leaders of Georgia, Hungary and Slovakia "are the leaders of the future of the world, including the European world," according to Dugin, while the European globalists “are still living in the past.”Putin’s Strategy Should Be Turned Into Ideology“We need to move from Putin to ‘Putinism’, precisely to hedge the risk associated with one man," emphasized Alexander Dugin."Putin is more than a person; he is a country, he is a vector,” the Russian political philosopher said, addingthat the “essence” of Putin’s policies should be translated into “some kind of ideology.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241228/russia-overwhelms-ukraine-and-nato-technology-in-special-op-1121245570.html
russia
ukraine
georgia
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/03/1121343803_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_08aeacc3fca8eefecabfa82b96418c98.jpg
2024 marked a turning point in Russia’s favor in its special operation in Ukraine - Russian philosopher Dugin
Sputnik International
2024 marked a turning point in Russia’s favor in its special operation in Ukraine - Russian philosopher Dugin
2025-01-03T15:26+0000
true
PT1M29S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us president-elect, donald trump, what will trump victory bring, what change will trump election victory bring, renowed russian philosopher alexander dugin
us president-elect, donald trump, what will trump victory bring, what change will trump election victory bring, renowed russian philosopher alexander dugin
Russian Philosopher Dugin: 2024 Marked Turning Point in Russia’s Favor in Ukraine Special Op
Renowned Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin sat down with Sputnik to share his insights on a plethora of issues, ranging from Russia's special operation in Ukraine to expectations regarding Donald Trump's second White House term.
2024 marked a turning point in Russia’s favor in the course of its special military operation in Ukraine
, renowned Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin
told Sputnik.
"Russia has begun to advance slowly, but steadily and irreversibly. It implies movement towards the West, towards the DNR [Donetsk People's Republic]. The most visible trend is the almost-complete liberation of the LNR [Lugansk People's Republic], there is only a couple of per cent left, and our advance in the Kharkov region is quite obvious," said Dugin.
He clarified that there had been fundamental infrastructural achievements on the front, with Ukraine forced to finally stop advancing, unable to adequately resist Russia's onslaught.
In his opinion, Russia has demonstrated its determination to fulfil all the initially-set goals, adding:
"No [peace] proposals that do not amount to the complete and unconditional surrender of the Kiev Nazi regime will be accepted by us. This is the absolutely clear will of our leadership, of our people, of our society, of our army, of all that Russia represents as a state and civilization."
28 December 2024, 12:00 GMT
US Values Differ From Russia’s Worldview
Donald Trump’s election
for a second term signals serious talk about the end of wokeism, liberalism and globalism in America, said Alexander Dugin.
Trump will not continue the policy line that persisted for the last 30 years in the US, except for his presidency in 2016 to 2020, speculated the philosopher.
That policy has “focused on promoting left-wing globalism, LGBT-related agendas, what's called wokeism, which is banned in Russia, the destruction of traditional values and promoting a unified, transnational world order with a world government, global liberal elites at the helm, based on the ideology of liberalism,” he underscored.
However, it is unrealistic to believe that Trump represents a worldview similar to Russia’s, Dugin said, adding:
“American traditional values have a very indirect and distant relationship to ours. That is, yes, Trump will change the ideology, change the geopolitical priorities, but American values, as he understands them, even traditional values, they have no direct relation to us.”
Georgia Elections SIgnal Rejection of West’s Liberal Elites
Election results in Georgia
are part of a broader trend demonstrating that Europe is no longer willing to blindly follow the “outgoing liberal elites of the West,” said Alexander Dugin.
“The case of Georgia is amazing. All of a sudden, people started to adopt completely strange laws... now they are actually opposing the West. That's the phenomenon, isn't it?” he said.
The leaders of Georgia, Hungary and Slovakia "are the leaders of the future of the world, including the European world," according to Dugin, while the European globalists “are still living in the past.”
Putin’s Strategy Should Be Turned Into Ideology
“We need to move from Putin to ‘Putinism’, precisely to hedge the risk associated with one man," emphasized Alexander Dugin.
"Putin is more than a person; he is a country, he is a vector,” the Russian political philosopher said, addingthat the “essence” of Putin’s policies should be translated into “some kind of ideology.”