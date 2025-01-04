https://sputnikglobe.com/20250104/israel-trapped-in-gaza-cant-kill-its-way-out-veteran-israeli-journalist-says-1121355460.html

Israel ‘Trapped’ in Gaza, Can’t Kill Its Way Out, Veteran Israeli Journalist Says

This coming Tuesday will mark the 15th-month anniversary of the Middle East conflict triggered by the Hamas raid into Israel and subsequent Israeli bombing and ground invasion of the strip, which triggered a costly urban guerrilla campaign, and sparked an even costlier confrontation with the Iran-led Axis of Resistance.

Israel’s war in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria is increasingly starting to resemble the “trap” of the 1982 Lebanon invasion, which engaged the military in a costly 18-year-long war and occupation it ultimately could not sustain, Israeli investigative reporter Alon Ben-David argues in an explosive analysis for Hebrew-language daily newspaper Maariv.“Israel entered 2025 as a country that remains wounded, with some of its wounds still gaping and bleeding,” Ben-David, a senior defense correspondent who served as an IDF reporter during the 1982 Lebanon War, wrote.As the conflict continues, Israelis from the north and south of Israel remain uncertain when or whether they will be able to ever return to their destroyed homes, and an “oppressive silence” hangs over communities in areas affected by fighting, particularly in the north, where a shaky ceasefire with Hezbollah is yet to return a sense of normalcy, Ben-David highlighted.Recounting a recent visit to the town of Metula, northern Israel, the journalist pointed out that “only tens of residents, most of them elderly, have returned” to the town “since the ceasefire was announced,” with a sense of “abandonment evident everywhere.”“In the meantime, every day spent there extracts its own pound of blood, and the IDF is now preparing to throw another division, its fourth, into action in Gaza,” he added.“Without any strategy or systemic thought” by Israel’s political leadership, the veteran journalist warned, the IDF will find itself trapped in a forever war bleeding wound in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.“An officer from Northern Command explained to me this week in all seriousness that ‘we will not be able to protect the Golan settlements from the Golan Heights and it’s essential that we remain on Syrian soil.’ ‘I wish’, he added, ‘that we could occupy a security strip along the length of our borders to protect the settlements.’”“Israel, whose population crossed the 10 million mark this year, does not need more territory. It needs healing and recovery. A necessary condition for recovery will be to return those who have been kidnapped, and this is within our reach. Our war will not end this year, but it can be scaled back to the dimensions necessary to stop the unnecessary bleeding. The biggest task we will have in the new year will be to fix what's broken, so that we have something to keep fighting for," the observer concluded.

