Israeli Military Detains Director of Northern Gaza’s Last Functioning Hospital

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have arrested Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of the last major functioning health facility in northern Gaza, in a raid that was allegedly targeting a command center of the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have arrested Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of the last major functioning health facility in northern Gaza, in a raid that was allegedly targeting a command center of the Palestinian militant group Hamas.The Kamal Adwan Hospital head was detained along with dozens of staff and taken to an interrogation center after the IDF stormed the facility and forced many employees and patients outside, telling them to strip in the winter weather, the Gaza Health Ministry said.The patients were relocated to the damaged Indonesian Hospital, where conditions were "extremely difficult," the ministry pointed out.The Israeli military confirmed Safiya’s detention and called him a suspected Hamas terrorist operative without providing any evidence. His current whereabouts remain unknown.The developments come after the World Health Organization said that the IDF raid on Kamal Adwan had put the hospital "out of service", adding that "this horror must end and health care must be protected."The ongoing hostilities, which have been in place since the escalation of the Palestinian-Israel conflict in October 2023, have already killed more than 45,400 Palestinians and wounded more than 108,000 others, per the Gaza Health Ministry.

