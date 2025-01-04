https://sputnikglobe.com/20250104/nehammer-says-will-resign-as-austrian-chancellor-after-coalition-talks-collapse-1121356939.html

Nehammer Says Will Resign as Austrian Chancellor After Coalition Talks Collapse

Nehammer Says Will Resign as Austrian Chancellor After Coalition Talks Collapse

Sputnik International

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Saturday he would resign from his positions as the country's leader and the head of the Austrian People's Party (OVP) after coalition talks collapsed.

2025-01-04T19:25+0000

2025-01-04T19:25+0000

2025-01-05T03:14+0000

world

austria

europe

austrian people's party (ovp)

social democrats

chancellor

freedom party of austria (fpo)

social democratic party of austria (spo)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/09/1107113327_0:163:3063:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_3e944ea3aaca176add9244205442d4f8.jpg

Nehammer said that it was not possible to reach an agreement during coalition negotiations between his OVP party and the Social Democrats. The Austrian leader added that it had been an honor for him to serve his country as chancellor and as interior minister before that.Austria’s political future has been in limbo since September’s parliamentary elections, where the populist anti-mass immigration, anti-Brussels, pro-neutrality, anti-Ukraine conflict Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) nearly doubled its standing, garnering over 29% of the vote and causing Nehammer’s ruling People’s Party/Green coalition to lose its parliamentary majority. Nehammer refused to form a coalition with the Freedom Party, and has sought to cobble together a new government with the New Austria and Liberal Forum (NEOS) and the SPOe, respectively, with both attempts ending in failure.

austria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nehammer resigns, austria government drisis, austrian prime chancellor, karl nehammer austria, political crisis in austria