Nehammer Says Will Resign as Austrian Chancellor After Coalition Talks Collapse

19:25 GMT 04.01.2025 (Updated: 03:14 GMT 05.01.2025)
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Saturday he would resign from his positions as the country's leader and the head of the Austrian People's Party (OVP) after coalition talks collapsed.
Nehammer said that it was not possible to reach an agreement during coalition negotiations between his OVP party and the Social Democrats.
"I will resign as the federal chancellor and OVP chair in the coming days," Nehammer said in a statement.
The Austrian leader added that it had been an honor for him to serve his country as chancellor and as interior minister before that.
Austria’s political future has been in limbo since September’s parliamentary elections, where the populist anti-mass immigration, anti-Brussels, pro-neutrality, anti-Ukraine conflict Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) nearly doubled its standing, garnering over 29% of the vote
and causing Nehammer’s ruling People’s Party/Green coalition to lose its parliamentary majority. Nehammer refused to form a coalition with the Freedom Party, and has sought to cobble together a new government with the New Austria and Liberal Forum (NEOS) and the SPOe, respectively, with both attempts ending in failure.