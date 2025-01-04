https://sputnikglobe.com/20250104/russia-us-may-strike-new-arms-control-deal-post-new-start-to-avoid-costly-arsenal-buildup-1121351697.html

Russia, US May Strike New Arms Control Deal Post New START to Avoid Costly Arsenal Buildup

Russia and the United States are likely to reach an agreement on a new arms control deal after the expiration of the New START Treaty and avoid the risk of nuclear weapons use during Donald Trump's presidency, experts told Sputnik.

During his election campaign, US President-elect Donald Trump said the US was close to reaching a denuclearization agreement with Russia and China during his first presidential term. Last week, US Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer said that the Trump administration would have "significant leverage" in potential arms control talks with Russia due to the Biden administration's initiatives to modernize the nuclear arsenal. The official added that the New START treaty, which places limits on the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads and is due to expire in February 2026, creates a crucial opportunity for negotiations. Perspectives of New Russia-US Treaty on Arms ControlThe New START Treaty signed in 2010 and extended until February 5, 2026, serves as a cornerstone of strategic stability between the US and Russia and primarily focuses on limiting the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads and delivery systems. In February 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of Russia's participation in the New START Treaty, stating that Russia would not allow the US and NATO to inspect its nuclear facilities as Washington was not abiding by the terms of the treaty and was trying to undermine Russia's national security. Richard Bensel, a professor of government at Cornell University, expressed confidence that Russia and the US will be able to conclude a new arms control agreement. "I believe that the United States and Russia will agree to a new nuclear arms treaty but the negotiations will be quite complicated and, for that reason, we should not expect an agreement soon after the [New START Treaty] expiration," Bensel told Sputnik. At the same time, Bensel stressed that the new treaty will probably not be a high priority for the Trump administration because of the prevailing importance of the domestic agenda in the US. "He will have a year to do this but he may even want more time to put some distance between the treaty he will accept and the preliminary negotiations of the Biden administration," the expert added. Similarly, Roderick Kiewiet, a professor of political science at the California Institute of Technology, assumed that both Moscow and Washington would be interested in reaching a new treaty after the New START Treaty expiration due to the high cost to both countries of maintaining their existing nuclear arsenals. Both experts ruled out the possibility of China joining a new arms control treaty, as well as any other country that possesses nuclear weapons. According to the latest Pentagon annual report to Congress, China possesses more than 600 operational nuclear warheads as of mid-2024 and will increase their number to over 1,000 by 2030. Earlier in the month, Russian Strategic Missile Forces Commander Col. Gen. Sergei Karakaev did not rule out the possibility that Russia could increase the number of warheads on deployed carriers in response to similar US actions, saying, however, that Russia intends to maintain the number of its nuclear warheads at the level of the New START Treaty limits. Possibility of Nuclear Weapons Use On November 19, Russia updated its nuclear doctrine. According to the updates, aggression against Russia by a non-nuclear state with the involvement of a nuclear state would be considered a joint attack. One of the reasons for updating the doctrine was the West's decision to allow Kiev to use US-supplied ATACMS long-range missiles and the UK's Storm Shadow long-range missiles for strikes deep into Russian territory. Speaking about the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons, Bensel ruled it out. "Perhaps I am too optimistic but I do not believe that Russia will use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine War," Bensel said. The expert stressed that it was "almost inconceivable" that the Ukraine conflict could result in the use of nuclear weapons. The same opinion was echoed by Kiewiet, who expressed confidence in the continuation of efforts by Moscow and Washington to overcome existing tensions. "The thing about these weapons, which has been true since 1945, is that the thought of actually using them is, well, unthinkable. I am confident the US and Russia will continue to manage tensions," Kiewiet said. The expert called Russian ballistic missile Oreshnik a plus for the Russian military effort at the moment in Ukraine, but doubted that it would have much direct impact on US-Russian relations. In early December, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the US did not consider the possibility of supplying nuclear weapons to Ukraine and only focused on providing conventional weapons to Kiev. On November 21, Putin said that Russia had fired the Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile at the Yuzhmash plant in the Ukrainian city of Dnepropetrovsk (also known as Dnipro) in response to Kiev's use of longer-range US and UK weapons to attack Russian territory. Putin later emphasized that Russia needs to improve its Oreshnik missile system, not its nuclear doctrine. According to the Russian president, Oreshnik missiles, when used in mass strikes, are comparable in power to the use of nuclear weapons. Putin stressed that a sufficient number of these advanced weapons systems would make the use of nuclear weapons unnecessary.

