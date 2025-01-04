https://sputnikglobe.com/20250104/russias-izvestia-journalist-killed-in-ukrainian-drone-attack-in-dpr-5-others-injured-1121357401.html

Russia's Izvestia Journalist Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack in DPR, 5 Others Injured

The freelance correspondent of Russia's Izvestia newspaper, Alexander Martemyanov, was killed on Saturday, while five other journalists, including two Sputnik correspondents, were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

Ukrainian forces deliberately struck a civilian car driving along the Donetsk-Gorlovka highway, far away from the front line, an injured Sputnik correspondent, Maxim Romanenko, reported from the site of the incident. The journalist added that he had a concussion and several grazes on his face. Another Sputnik journalist, Mikhail Kevkhiev, also sustained injuries in the attack. Both Romanenko and Kevkhiev remain in stable health condition.Russia’s Foreign Ministry had previously criticized UNESCO over apparent bias against Russian journalists. In a statement issued on November 18, the ministry pointed out that UNESCO and its chief Audrey Azoulay continue to ignore numerous crimes perpetrated by Ukraine against Russian journalists.

