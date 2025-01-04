https://sputnikglobe.com/20250104/russias-izvestia-journalist-killed-in-ukrainian-drone-attack-in-dpr-5-others-injured-1121357401.html
Russia's Izvestia Journalist Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack in DPR, 5 Others Injured
Russia's Izvestia Journalist Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack in DPR, 5 Others Injured
Sputnik International
The freelance correspondent of Russia's Izvestia newspaper, Alexander Martemyanov, was killed on Saturday, while five other journalists, including two Sputnik correspondents, were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
2025-01-04T20:29+0000
2025-01-04T20:29+0000
2025-01-05T03:31+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
yuri romanenko
donetsk
unesco
russia
ukraine
izvestia
journalism
journalists
free press
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/05/1121357247_0:1:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_994cea86c848f796e5a73e5f0877dfbe.jpg
Ukrainian forces deliberately struck a civilian car driving along the Donetsk-Gorlovka highway, far away from the front line, an injured Sputnik correspondent, Maxim Romanenko, reported from the site of the incident. The journalist added that he had a concussion and several grazes on his face. Another Sputnik journalist, Mikhail Kevkhiev, also sustained injuries in the attack. Both Romanenko and Kevkhiev remain in stable health condition.Russia’s Foreign Ministry had previously criticized UNESCO over apparent bias against Russian journalists. In a statement issued on November 18, the ministry pointed out that UNESCO and its chief Audrey Azoulay continue to ignore numerous crimes perpetrated by Ukraine against Russian journalists.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241118/russian-tv-shannels-slam-unesco-for-ignoring-attacks-on-their-journalists-1120920812.html
donetsk
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/05/1121357247_160:0:1121:721_1920x0_80_0_0_c04a07078f3b6160c2f57428d915a6e1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian journalist killed, ukraine strike journalists, donetsk journalists hit by a drone, attacks on russian journalists, ukraine against free press
russian journalist killed, ukraine strike journalists, donetsk journalists hit by a drone, attacks on russian journalists, ukraine against free press
Russia's Izvestia Journalist Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack in DPR, 5 Others Injured
20:29 GMT 04.01.2025 (Updated: 03:31 GMT 05.01.2025)
DONETSK, (Sputnik) - The freelance correspondent of Russia's Izvestia newspaper, Alexander Martemyanov, was killed on Saturday, while five other journalists, including two Sputnik correspondents, were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
Ukrainian forces deliberately struck a civilian car driving along the Donetsk-Gorlovka highway, far away from the front line, an injured Sputnik correspondent, Maxim Romanenko, reported from the site of the incident.
"We were returning to Donetsk after filming the results of the recent attack on Gorlovka. A Ukrainian kamikaze drone hit our car on the highway," Romanenko said.
The journalist added that he had a concussion and several grazes on his face.
18 November 2024, 15:05 GMT
Another Sputnik journalist, Mikhail Kevkhiev, also sustained injuries in the attack. Both Romanenko and Kevkhiev remain in stable health condition.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry had previously criticized UNESCO over apparent bias against Russian journalists. In a statement issued on November 18, the ministry pointed out that UNESCO and its chief Audrey Azoulay continue to ignore numerous crimes perpetrated by Ukraine against Russian journalists
.