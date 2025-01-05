https://sputnikglobe.com/20250105/houthis-claim-1st-attack-on-power-plant-in-northern-israel-1121360316.html

Houthis Claim 1st Attack on Power Plant in Northern Israel

Houthis Claim 1st Attack on Power Plant in Northern Israel

Sputnik International

Yemeni movement Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis, said on Sunday it carried out its first missile attack on the Orot Rabin power plant near the city of Haifa in northern Israel

2025-01-05T11:35+0000

2025-01-05T11:35+0000

2025-01-05T11:35+0000

world

middle east

houthis

ansar allah

israel

yemen

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/01/1121329397_7:0:755:421_1920x0_80_0_0_a936323966786ab637afde36ca444677.png

The Houthis have previously attempted to target power plants near Tel Aviv and Jerusalem after Israel bombed a power plant in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and the western city of Al Hudaydah. The spokesman added that the operation had been carried out in support of the Gaza Strip and said their military capabilities were constantly evolving. In December, Ansar Allah's leader announced that the movement had used 1,147 missiles and drones to attack Israel since November 2023.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250103/yemens-houthis-mobilize-to-fight-us-israel-prepare-to-welcome-enemies-to-great-hell-1121347327.html

israel

yemen

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mideast crisis, houthi vs israel, yemen ansar allah, houthis attack israel, arab-israel conflict, mideast crisis