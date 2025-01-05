https://sputnikglobe.com/20250105/houthis-claim-1st-attack-on-power-plant-in-northern-israel-1121360316.html
Houthis Claim 1st Attack on Power Plant in Northern Israel
Houthis Claim 1st Attack on Power Plant in Northern Israel
Sputnik International
Yemeni movement Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis, said on Sunday it carried out its first missile attack on the Orot Rabin power plant near the city of Haifa in northern Israel
The Houthis have previously attempted to target power plants near Tel Aviv and Jerusalem after Israel bombed a power plant in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and the western city of Al Hudaydah. The spokesman added that the operation had been carried out in support of the Gaza Strip and said their military capabilities were constantly evolving. In December, Ansar Allah's leader announced that the movement had used 1,147 missiles and drones to attack Israel since November 2023.
DOHA (Sputnik) - Yemeni movement Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis, said on Sunday it carried out its first missile attack on the Orot Rabin power plant near the city of Haifa in northern Israel.
The Houthis have previously attempted to target power plants near Tel Aviv and Jerusalem after Israel bombed a power plant in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and the western city of Al Hudaydah.
"The Yemeni armed forces attacked the Orot Rabin power plant south of Haifa in the occupied Palestinian territories using a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile, successfully hitting the target," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria told Yemen's broadcaster.
The spokesman added that the operation had been carried out in support of the Gaza Strip and said their military capabilities were constantly evolving.
In December, Ansar Allah's leader announced
that the movement had used 1,147 missiles and drones to attack Israel since November 2023.