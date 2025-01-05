International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250105/houthis-claim-1st-attack-on-power-plant-in-northern-israel-1121360316.html
Houthis Claim 1st Attack on Power Plant in Northern Israel
Houthis Claim 1st Attack on Power Plant in Northern Israel
Sputnik International
Yemeni movement Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis, said on Sunday it carried out its first missile attack on the Orot Rabin power plant near the city of Haifa in northern Israel
2025-01-05T11:35+0000
2025-01-05T11:35+0000
world
middle east
houthis
ansar allah
israel
yemen
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/01/1121329397_7:0:755:421_1920x0_80_0_0_a936323966786ab637afde36ca444677.png
The Houthis have previously attempted to target power plants near Tel Aviv and Jerusalem after Israel bombed a power plant in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and the western city of Al Hudaydah. The spokesman added that the operation had been carried out in support of the Gaza Strip and said their military capabilities were constantly evolving. In December, Ansar Allah's leader announced that the movement had used 1,147 missiles and drones to attack Israel since November 2023.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250103/yemens-houthis-mobilize-to-fight-us-israel-prepare-to-welcome-enemies-to-great-hell-1121347327.html
israel
yemen
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/01/1121329397_100:0:661:421_1920x0_80_0_0_b915a4aa92edf70e6dd303cd98e069ba.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
mideast crisis, houthi vs israel, yemen ansar allah, houthis attack israel, arab-israel conflict, mideast crisis
mideast crisis, houthi vs israel, yemen ansar allah, houthis attack israel, arab-israel conflict, mideast crisis

Houthis Claim 1st Attack on Power Plant in Northern Israel

11:35 GMT 05.01.2025
© Photo : Houthi Media OfficeCropped screengrab of Houthi Media Office footage of Palestine-2 missile.
Cropped screengrab of Houthi Media Office footage of Palestine-2 missile. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2025
© Photo : Houthi Media Office
Subscribe
DOHA (Sputnik) - Yemeni movement Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis, said on Sunday it carried out its first missile attack on the Orot Rabin power plant near the city of Haifa in northern Israel.
The Houthis have previously attempted to target power plants near Tel Aviv and Jerusalem after Israel bombed a power plant in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and the western city of Al Hudaydah.

"The Yemeni armed forces attacked the Orot Rabin power plant south of Haifa in the occupied Palestinian territories using a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile, successfully hitting the target," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria told Yemen's broadcaster.

The spokesman added that the operation had been carried out in support of the Gaza Strip and said their military capabilities were constantly evolving.
Houthi supporters burn Israeli and American flags during an anti-Israel rally in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2025
World
Yemen's Houthis Mobilize to Fight US, Israel, Prepare to Welcome Enemies to ‘Great Hell’
3 January, 18:13 GMT
In December, Ansar Allah's leader announced that the movement had used 1,147 missiles and drones to attack Israel since November 2023.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала