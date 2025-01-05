https://sputnikglobe.com/20250105/nato-to-urge-uk-to-boost-air-defense-spending-over-countrys-vulnerability-1121358217.html

NATO to Urge UK to Boost Air Defense Spending Over Country's Vulnerability

NATO will urge the United Kingdom to sharply increase spending on air and missile defense amid concerns that the British military will not be able to repel attacks on cities and outposts in 15 years, the media reported, citing sources.

According to the publication, NATO is expected to formally request it in 2025, when the alliance will provide its members with updated requirements for its armed forces, explaining where they need to prioritize work to strengthen their collective defense. As military sources told the newspaper, a number of NATO members have recently expressed disappointment that London was not doing enough to protect Europe from long-range missiles. A draft NATO plan called Capability Target 2025 will raise the need for the UK to invest in land-based air defence systems, to protect critical national infrastructure such as nuclear power plants and military bases, the newspaper said. Senior defense sources have warned that the UK "is in peril now" and that within 15 years a ballistic missile "will be able to hit Britain from anywhere in the world," it said. An independent commission led by former NATO Secretary General George Robertson and former UK’s Joint Forces Command chief Richard Barrons, working on the Strategic Defense Review, is expected to focus on the need for new investment, it said. Experts have told the media that the UK had failed to invest in missile defense systems for decades. The newspaper interviewed around a dozen military and defense experts who described growing threats to Britain and its overseas military installations as some countries advance in the field development of ballistic missiles. Thus, according to the media sources, British ships could be attacked by more modern ballistic missiles if they are transferred to players such as the Yemeni Houthis. In addition, British overseas bases and intelligence facilities, including in Cyprus, are threatened by "non-state actors and terrorists," the publication said. It is also noted that groups in war-torn countries of the Middle East and North Africa, for example, in Libya, could potentially strike London if they received long-range missiles. As military insiders told the newspaper, the British Navy insists that the government, as part of the strategic defense review, agree on funding for the replacement of destroyers to protect Britain from an attack using ballistic missiles. According to the sources, the UK spends only 1.6% of GDP on conventional defense, excluding obligations such as nuclear deterrence.

