https://sputnikglobe.com/20250105/russian-aerospace-forces-down-ukraines-mig-29-fighter-1121360141.html

Russian Aerospace Forces Down Ukraine's MiG-29 Fighter

Russian Aerospace Forces Down Ukraine's MiG-29 Fighter

Sputnik International

The Russian aerospace forces have shot down a MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian air force, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.

2025-01-05T11:27+0000

2025-01-05T11:27+0000

2025-01-05T11:27+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian army

russian armed forces

russian defense ministry

ukrainian crisis

mig-29

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1b/1116440001_0:222:2954:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_e638d00ba77cc1056f84576035d49951.jpg

The Russian aerospace forces have shot down a MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian air force, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Sunday. Ukraine has lost up to 1,360 soldiers in battles with Russian forces over the past day, the ministry added.Kiev has lost up to 450 servicepeople in clashes with Russia’s Zapad group of forces, which also repelled four Ukrainian counterattacks, the ministry said in a daily bulletin.Russia’s Tsentr group of forces has eliminated over 410 Ukrainian soldiers, two Leopard tanks, and repelled 17 counterattacks, while Russia’s Yug group eliminated up to 230 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said.At the same time, Russia's Sever group of forces has inflicted damage on the Ukrainian military in the Kharkov direction, eliminating up to 40 Ukrainian soldiers and an ammo depot, the ministry added.Moreover, Russia's Vostok group of troops has eliminated up to 150 Ukrainian servicepeople and a Krab self-propelled howitzer over the past day, the ministry said.Russia's Dnepr group of forces has taken more favorable battlefield positions and eliminated up to 80 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250105/russian-military-says-ukraines-atacms-attack-on-belgorod-region-will-not-go-unanswered-1121358012.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian crisis, russia's special military operation, mig shot down, russian offensive, ukraine death toll