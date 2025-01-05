International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Aerospace Forces Down Ukraine's MiG-29 Fighter
Russian Aerospace Forces Down Ukraine's MiG-29 Fighter
The Russian aerospace forces have shot down a MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian air force, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.
The Russian aerospace forces have shot down a MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian air force, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Sunday. Ukraine has lost up to 1,360 soldiers in battles with Russian forces over the past day, the ministry added.Kiev has lost up to 450 servicepeople in clashes with Russia’s Zapad group of forces, which also repelled four Ukrainian counterattacks, the ministry said in a daily bulletin.Russia’s Tsentr group of forces has eliminated over 410 Ukrainian soldiers, two Leopard tanks, and repelled 17 counterattacks, while Russia’s Yug group eliminated up to 230 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said.At the same time, Russia's Sever group of forces has inflicted damage on the Ukrainian military in the Kharkov direction, eliminating up to 40 Ukrainian soldiers and an ammo depot, the ministry added.Moreover, Russia's Vostok group of troops has eliminated up to 150 Ukrainian servicepeople and a Krab self-propelled howitzer over the past day, the ministry said.Russia's Dnepr group of forces has taken more favorable battlefield positions and eliminated up to 80 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry concluded.
11:27 GMT 05.01.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation and the key achievements of the Russian army in the last 24 hours.
The Russian aerospace forces have shot down a MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian air force, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.
"The Russian aerospace forces’ fighter aircraft has downed a MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian air force," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine has lost up to 1,360 soldiers in battles with Russian forces over the past day, the ministry added.
Kiev has lost up to 450 servicepeople in clashes with Russia’s Zapad group of forces, which also repelled four Ukrainian counterattacks, the ministry said in a daily bulletin.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Military Says Ukraine's ATACMS Attack on Belgorod Region Will Not Go Unanswered
05:23 GMT
Russia’s Tsentr group of forces has eliminated over 410 Ukrainian soldiers, two Leopard tanks, and repelled 17 counterattacks, while Russia’s Yug group eliminated up to 230 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said.
At the same time, Russia's Sever group of forces has inflicted damage on the Ukrainian military in the Kharkov direction, eliminating up to 40 Ukrainian soldiers and an ammo depot, the ministry added.
Moreover, Russia's Vostok group of troops has eliminated up to 150 Ukrainian servicepeople and a Krab self-propelled howitzer over the past day, the ministry said.
Russia's Dnepr group of forces has taken more favorable battlefield positions and eliminated up to 80 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry concluded.
