https://sputnikglobe.com/20250105/sputnik-reporters-wounded-by-ukraines-forces-receive-medical-care-in-donetsk-1121357881.html

Sputnik Reporters, Wounded by Ukraine's Forces, Receive Medical Care in Donetsk

Sputnik Reporters, Wounded by Ukraine's Forces, Receive Medical Care in Donetsk

Sputnik International

Sputnik journalists, who were wounded in a strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a civilian car in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), received medical assistance in Donetsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

2025-01-05T05:16+0000

2025-01-05T05:16+0000

2025-01-05T05:16+0000

world

ukrainian crisis

free press

freedom of the press

donetsk

ukraine

izvestia

sputnik

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107093/84/1070938473_0:0:2801:1577_1920x0_80_0_0_30bcc125530c78ca9c747dfb809b9a30.jpg

Correspondent Maxim Romanenko was hospitalized with a concussion, his colleague Mikhail Kevkhiev received a mild concussion and did not need hospitalization. On Saturday evening, Ukrainian troops deliberately struck an FPV-drone on a civilian car far from the contact line on the Donetsk-Gorlovka highway. During the shelling, the freelance correspondent of the Izvestia newspaper, Alexander Martemyanov, was killed. In the car, there were also employees of Donetsk-based publication Bloknot, Svetlana Larina and Izabella Liberman.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250105/russia-demands-unescos-reaction-to-ukraines-attack-on-journalists-in-dpr-1121357703.html

donetsk

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

press freedom, ukraine attacks on journalists, ukraine kills journalists, ukraine onslaught of freedom of speech