Sputnik Reporters, Wounded by Ukraine's Forces, Receive Medical Care in Donetsk
Sputnik journalists, who were wounded in a strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a civilian car in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), received medical assistance in Donetsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Correspondent Maxim Romanenko was hospitalized with a concussion, his colleague Mikhail Kevkhiev received a mild concussion and did not need hospitalization. On Saturday evening, Ukrainian troops deliberately struck an FPV-drone on a civilian car far from the contact line on the Donetsk-Gorlovka highway. During the shelling, the freelance correspondent of the Izvestia newspaper, Alexander Martemyanov, was killed. In the car, there were also employees of Donetsk-based publication Bloknot, Svetlana Larina and Izabella Liberman.
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Sputnik journalists, who were wounded in a strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a civilian car in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), received medical assistance in Donetsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Correspondent Maxim Romanenko was hospitalized with a concussion, his colleague Mikhail Kevkhiev received a mild concussion and did not need hospitalization.
On Saturday evening, Ukrainian troops deliberately
struck an FPV-drone on a civilian car far from the contact line on the Donetsk-Gorlovka highway.
During the shelling, the freelance correspondent of the Izvestia newspaper, Alexander Martemyanov, was killed. In the car, there were also employees of Donetsk-based publication Bloknot, Svetlana Larina and Izabella Liberman.