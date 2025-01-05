International
Sputnik Reporters, Wounded by Ukraine's Forces, Receive Medical Care in Donetsk
Sputnik International
Sputnik journalists, who were wounded in a strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a civilian car in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), received medical assistance in Donetsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Correspondent Maxim Romanenko was hospitalized with a concussion, his colleague Mikhail Kevkhiev received a mild concussion and did not need hospitalization. On Saturday evening, Ukrainian troops deliberately struck an FPV-drone on a civilian car far from the contact line on the Donetsk-Gorlovka highway. During the shelling, the freelance correspondent of the Izvestia newspaper, Alexander Martemyanov, was killed. In the car, there were also employees of Donetsk-based publication Bloknot, Svetlana Larina and Izabella Liberman.
press freedom, ukraine attacks on journalists, ukraine kills journalists, ukraine onslaught of freedom of speech
Sputnik Reporters, Wounded by Ukraine's Forces, Receive Medical Care in Donetsk

05:16 GMT 05.01.2025
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Sputnik journalists, who were wounded in a strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a civilian car in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), received medical assistance in Donetsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Correspondent Maxim Romanenko was hospitalized with a concussion, his colleague Mikhail Kevkhiev received a mild concussion and did not need hospitalization.
World
Russia Demands UNESCO's Reaction to Ukraine's Attack on Journalists in DPR
05:04 GMT
World
Russia Demands UNESCO's Reaction to Ukraine's Attack on Journalists in DPR
05:04 GMT
On Saturday evening, Ukrainian troops deliberately struck an FPV-drone on a civilian car far from the contact line on the Donetsk-Gorlovka highway.
During the shelling, the freelance correspondent of the Izvestia newspaper, Alexander Martemyanov, was killed. In the car, there were also employees of Donetsk-based publication Bloknot, Svetlana Larina and Izabella Liberman.
