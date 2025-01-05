https://sputnikglobe.com/20250105/starmer-may-ask-trump-to-continue-military-support-to-ukraine-1121358399.html
Starmer May Ask Trump to Continue Military Support to Ukraine
Starmer May Ask Trump to Continue Military Support to Ukraine
Sputnik International
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer may travel to Washington within weeks after US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20 to urge him to provide military assistance to Ukraine, the media reported, citing sources.
2025-01-05T05:42+0000
2025-01-05T05:42+0000
2025-01-05T05:42+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
russia-nato showdown
russia
ukraine
donald trump
keir starmer
nato
us
us arms for ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/09/1095360820_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3aa883a96a49a90cc5d9f351be1f81ae.jpg
Downing Street hopes Starmer will fly to Washington in late January or early February and try to convince Trump to continue backing Kiev even despite Trump's promise to strike a peace deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the media said. According to the publication, on the Chinese issue, the prime minister will support the United States on national security issues, but does not approve of tariffs as a way to improve global trade. Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement, directly involving NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250104/just-business-us-mic-wants-ukrainian-bloodbath-to-continue-even-if-it-means-drafting-18-year-olds-1121353761.html
russia
ukraine
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/09/1095360820_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_75f9156fd8350123fb308ea895fefacb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
starmer trump meeting, starmer trump inauguration, starmer us arms for ukraine, ukraine trump inauguration
starmer trump meeting, starmer trump inauguration, starmer us arms for ukraine, ukraine trump inauguration
Starmer May Ask Trump to Continue Military Support to Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer may travel to Washington within weeks after US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20 to urge him to provide military assistance to Ukraine, the media reported, citing sources.
Downing Street hopes Starmer will fly to Washington in late January or early February and try to convince Trump to continue backing Kiev even despite Trump's promise to strike a peace deal
with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the media said.
According to the publication, on the Chinese issue, the prime minister will support the United States on national security issues, but does not approve of tariffs as a way to improve global trade.
Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement, directly involving NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia.