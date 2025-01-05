https://sputnikglobe.com/20250105/starmer-may-ask-trump-to-continue-military-support-to-ukraine-1121358399.html

Starmer May Ask Trump to Continue Military Support to Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer may travel to Washington within weeks after US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20 to urge him to provide military assistance to Ukraine, the media reported, citing sources.

Downing Street hopes Starmer will fly to Washington in late January or early February and try to convince Trump to continue backing Kiev even despite Trump's promise to strike a peace deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the media said. According to the publication, on the Chinese issue, the prime minister will support the United States on national security issues, but does not approve of tariffs as a way to improve global trade. Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement, directly involving NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia.

