Austrian President Gives Mandate to Right-Wing FPO Party to Launch Coalition Talks

Austrian President Gives Mandate to Right-Wing FPO Party to Launch Coalition Talks

Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen said on Monday that he had given the mandate to Herbert Kickl, the leader of the right-wing Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), to negotiate a coalition with other parties in order to form a government.

"Kickl is confident that he can find viable solutions through government negotiations and expressed willingness to take on this responsibility. I asked him about this directly. Therefore, I instructed him to begin negotiations on the formation of a federal government with the Austrian People’s Party [OVP]," van der Bellen said in a statement broadcast on YouTube. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Saturday that he would step down as chancellor and also leave his post as head of the OVP after coalition talks failed. The FPO won the general election on September 29 with about 29% of votes but the president gave a mandate to form a government to Nehammer as both OVP and Social Democrats refused to cooperate with the winner.

