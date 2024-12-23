https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/iran-russia-may-sign-strategic-partnership-agreement-in-january-2025-1121241861.html

Tehran and Moscow may sign the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement in January 2025, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.

"I hope this document will be signed at the end of [January]," Baghaei told reporters.On October 23, during the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the imminent signing of the treaty at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Massoud Pezeshkian. The Islamic Republic's ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, said earlier that the document would be signed during a separate visit of the Iranian president to Russia.

