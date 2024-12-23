https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/iran-russia-may-sign-strategic-partnership-agreement-in-january-2025-1121241861.html
Iran, Russia May Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement in January 2025
Tehran and Moscow may sign the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement in January 2025, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.
"I hope this document will be signed at the end of [January]," Baghaei told reporters.On October 23, during the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the imminent signing of the treaty at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Massoud Pezeshkian. The Islamic Republic's ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, said earlier that the document would be signed during a separate visit of the Iranian president to Russia.
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Tehran and Moscow may sign the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement in January 2025, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.
"I hope this document will be signed at the end of [January]," Baghaei told reporters.
On October 23, during the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the imminent signing of the treaty at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Massoud Pezeshkian. The Islamic Republic's
ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, said earlier that the document would be signed during a separate visit of the Iranian president
to Russia.
"A major factor in strengthening Russian-Iranian relations will be the treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Iran that is being prepared for signing soon. It will confirm the parties' desire for closer cooperation
in the field of defense and interaction in the interests of peace and security at the regional and global level," Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov commented during the second Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.