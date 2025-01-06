https://sputnikglobe.com/20250106/north-korea-launches-first-ballistic-missile-in-2025-toward-sea-of-japan-1121365239.html

North Korea Launches First Ballistic Missile in 2025 Toward Sea of ​​Japan

North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the Sea of ​​Japan for the first time in 2025, media reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) of South Korea.

The military is analyzing the direction of the missile's flight, its range and other details. This launch of a ballistic missile by Pyongyang was the first this year and occurred two months after the launch of a short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) on November 5, the agency noted. The missile, presumably fired by North Korea, fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing a government source. The source also said that no damage to Japan had been detected from the launch. Japan's Maritime Safety Service earlier confirmed that North Korea had presumably launched a ballistic missile. Six minutes later, the service issued a message that the missile had already fallen and called on ships to report any fragments they found, but not to approach them.

