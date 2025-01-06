https://sputnikglobe.com/20250106/one-member-of-us-lead-coalition-against-is-dies-in-during-operation-in-iraq---centcom-1121371775.html
One Member of US-Lead Coalition Against IS Dies in During Operation in Iraq - CENTCOM
Sputnik International
One member of the US-led coalition against the Islamic State* terror group was killed during an operation in Iraq, and two more were injured, the United States Central Command said on Monday.
"From December 30 to January 6, CENTCOM and Iraqi forces conducted multiple strikes in the Hamrin mountains of Iraq, targeting known ISIS locations. The operations served to disrupt and degrade ISIS' ability to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against civilians in the region, as well as US citizens, allies, and partners throughout the region and beyond. During the operations, ISIS fighters engaged Coalition forces on several occasions... One Coalition member was killed and two were wounded from two different nations. There were no injuries to US personnel or damage to US equipment," CENTCOM said on X. Meanwhile, the US-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), with the help from CENTCOM, conducted an operation against the IS in Syria.
21:39 GMT 06.01.2025 (Updated: 03:42 GMT 07.01.2025)
"From December 30 to January 6, CENTCOM and Iraqi forces conducted multiple strikes in the Hamrin mountains of Iraq, targeting known ISIS locations. The operations served to disrupt and degrade ISIS’ ability to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against civilians in the region, as well as US citizens, allies, and partners throughout the region and beyond. During the operations, ISIS fighters engaged Coalition forces on several occasions... One Coalition member was killed and two were wounded from two different nations. There were no injuries to US personnel or damage to US equipment," CENTCOM said on X.
Meanwhile, the US-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces
(SDF), with the help from CENTCOM, conducted an operation against the IS in Syria.
"From January 2 to January 3, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), enabled by CENTCOM forces, conducted a D-ISIS operation near Dayr az-Zawr, Syria, resulting in the capture of an ISIS attack cell leader," CENTCOM said.
The US-led Global Coalition to Defeat the ISIS is one of many coalitions formed to defeat the terrorist group
both on the battlefield and financially by cutting off its funding and resources.
The Kurdish SDF formations, supported by US forces in northeastern Syria, announced the creation of their own autonomous administration in the territories under their control in the provinces of Aleppo, Al-Hasakah, Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor after the start of the Syrian crisis in 2011. They are supported by the armed forces of the US-led international coalition present in northeastern Syria under the pretext of fighting the IS.
* Terrorist group outlawed in Russia.