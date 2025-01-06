https://sputnikglobe.com/20250106/russian-air-defense-downs-12-ukrainian-drones-overnight-1121365954.html

Russian Air Defense Downs 12 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Russian Air Defense Downs 12 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Sputnik International

Russian air defense systems destroyed 12 Ukrainian drones over the Kursk, Belgorod, Bryansk regions and Crimea on Monday night, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2025-01-06T05:28+0000

2025-01-06T05:28+0000

2025-01-06T05:34+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

bryansk

crimea

kursk

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

ukrainian crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/04/1113929892_0:189:2970:1860_1920x0_80_0_0_899e5c29b4a22d171d3f551638c3b356.jpg

"Over the past night, air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: seven UAVs over the Kursk region, two UAVs each over the Belgorod and Bryansk regions, and one UAV over the territory of the Republic of Crimea," the statement says.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive attempt in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250102/russian-air-defense-shoots-down-ukrainian-fighter-jet-1121333957.html

bryansk

crimea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine terrorism, ukraine drone attacks on russia, drone wars, drone warfare, drone terrorism, ukraine attacks with drones