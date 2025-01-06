https://sputnikglobe.com/20250106/russian-air-defense-downs-12-ukrainian-drones-overnight-1121365954.html
Russian Air Defense Downs 12 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
Russian air defense systems destroyed 12 Ukrainian drones over the Kursk, Belgorod, Bryansk regions and Crimea on Monday night, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Over the past night, air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: seven UAVs over the Kursk region, two UAVs each over the Belgorod and Bryansk regions, and one UAV over the territory of the Republic of Crimea," the statement says.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive attempt in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems destroyed 12 Ukrainian drones over the Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions and Crimea on Monday night, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Over the past night, air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: seven UAVs over the Kursk region, two UAVs each over the Belgorod and Bryansk regions, and one UAV over the territory of the Republic of Crimea," the statement says.
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched
its counteroffensive attempt in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.