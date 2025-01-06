https://sputnikglobe.com/20250106/south-korea-convenes-security-council-over-norths-launch-of-ballistic-missile-1121368688.html
South Korea Convenes Security Council Over North's Launch of Ballistic Missile
South Korea Convenes Security Council Over North's Launch of Ballistic Missile
Sputnik International
South Korea convened its security council on Monday over what its military believes could have been a hypersonic missile launched by North Korea earlier in the day, South Korean media reported, citing authorities.
2025-01-06T10:55+0000
2025-01-06T10:55+0000
2025-01-06T10:55+0000
military
north korea
south korea
japan
asian version of nato
ballistic missiles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/06/1121365732_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_eb1b6d82ad333e848dc60b30007dd362.jpg
Earlier in the day, South Korean and Japanese media reported that North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan. The projectile flew some 1,100 kilometers (683 miles) before falling outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. South Korea's National Security Office held a meeting to exchange information about the current situation and discuss possible further response measures, while the government continues to "closely monitor North Korea's actions and maintain firm readiness to respond to any provocations," the presidential office said in a statement quoted by Yonhap. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, in turn, that Pyongyang could have launched a hypersonic missile, as it was similar to the North Korean intermediate-range missiles equipped with hypersonic warheads launched last January and last April, despite having a shorter range, Yonhap reported. In late 2024, North Korea said that it would use the "toughest" strategy to counter the United States, adding that that military cooperation between South Korea, the US and Japan had become an "aggressive military alliance."Russian officials repeatedly stressed that it is the US military activities in the Asia-Pacific that are responsible for worsening the security situation in the region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241231/russia-china-and-north-korea-refuse-to-bow-to-western-pressure-1121239116.html
north korea
south korea
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/06/1121365732_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7576910c1701c1771bbce664cce9dfaa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
asian version of nato, north korea deterrence, north korea launch, north korea military, north korea self-defense, north korea ballistic missile
asian version of nato, north korea deterrence, north korea launch, north korea military, north korea self-defense, north korea ballistic missile
South Korea Convenes Security Council Over North's Launch of Ballistic Missile
SEOUL (Sputnik) - South Korea convened its security council on Monday over what its military believes could have been a hypersonic missile launched by North Korea earlier in the day, South Korean media reported, citing authorities.
Earlier in the day, South Korean and Japanese media reported that North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan. The projectile flew some 1,100 kilometers (683 miles) before falling outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.
South Korea's National Security Office held a meeting to exchange information about the current situation and discuss possible further response measures, while the government continues to "closely monitor North Korea's actions and maintain firm readiness to respond to any provocations," the presidential office said in a statement quoted by Yonhap.
31 December 2024, 12:00 GMT
The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, in turn, that Pyongyang could have launched a hypersonic missile, as it was similar to the North Korean intermediate-range missiles equipped with hypersonic warheads launched last January and last April, despite having a shorter range, Yonhap reported.
"Under a firm South Korea-US combined defense posture, our military will closely monitor various North Korean activities so that it does not misjudge the current security situation," the JCS said in a press statement quoted by Yonhap.
In late 2024, North Korea said that it would use the "toughest" strategy to counter the United States
, adding that that military cooperation between South Korea, the US and Japan had become an "aggressive military alliance."
Russian officials repeatedly stressed that it is the US military activities in the Asia-Pacific that are responsible for worsening the security situation in the region.