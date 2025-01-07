International
Switzerland Ready to Act as Mediator in Ukraine Peace Process - President
Switzerland Ready to Act as Mediator in Ukraine Peace Process - President
New Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter said on Tuesday that she has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Bern was ready to act as an mediator in the Ukraine settlement process.
"During today's phone call with [Ukrainian] President Zelenskyy, I assured him of [Switzerland's] ongoing support for Ukraine—most notably through our many long-term humanitarian and reconstruction projects, plus our willingness to contribute to the peace process via Switzerland's good offices," the president said on X.In June, Putin proposed initiatives for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. According to his plan, Moscow would immediately cease hostilities and express readiness for negotiations once Ukrainian forces withdraw from the territories of Russia's newly integrated regions. Additionally, Kiev would need to declare its refusal to join NATO, undertake demilitarization and denazification efforts, and adopt a neutral, non-aligned, and non-nuclear status. Putin also stressed the necessity of lifting sanctions against Russia as part of the resolution process.
23:52 GMT 07.01.2025 (Updated: 04:04 GMT 08.01.2025)
Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter said on Tuesday that she has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Bern was ready to act as an mediator in the Ukraine settlement process.
"During today's phone call with [Ukrainian] President Zelenskyy, I assured him of [Switzerland's] ongoing support for Ukraine—most notably through our many long-term humanitarian and reconstruction projects, plus our willingness to contribute to the peace process via Switzerland's good offices," the president said on X.
In June, Putin proposed initiatives for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. According to his plan, Moscow would immediately cease hostilities and express readiness for negotiations once Ukrainian forces withdraw from the territories of Russia's newly integrated regions. Additionally, Kiev would need to declare its refusal to join NATO, undertake demilitarization and denazification efforts, and adopt a neutral, non-aligned, and non-nuclear status. Putin also stressed the necessity of lifting sanctions against Russia as part of the resolution process.
